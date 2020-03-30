Juventus shares experienced a clear rise on the Milan Stock Exchange on Monday after the decision to reduce the salaries of his players and his coach from «March to June» due to the coronavirus crisis.

The week has started with very good news for the Vecchia Signora. At around 10 am this Monday the value of The shares of the Turin team increased by 7.94%, with 0.797 euros, in a market with a 1.97% decline. All thanks to the fact that the players accepted a reduction in salaries that will have “a positive impact of 90 million euros in the 2019/2020 financial year,” as the club indicated last Saturday.

The painting directed by Maurizio Sarri was leader when Series A was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic. It is still unknown if and when they will return to the field of play, something that certain clubs see increasingly. Italy is the country most affected by the COVID-19 with more than 10,000 deaths, which suggests that if the competition resumes, it will not be in the short term.

Juve has several stars in its ranks with salaries according to their status, such as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo who has had to lower his salary almost four million euros. Although Juventus is not the only one who has taken these measures to ease their coffers, as some like Bayern Munich, Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund or Atlético have also opted for similar measures.