the action scenes and the importance of Budapest

We keep talking about “Black Widow” / “Black Widow” with new videos released by Marvel Studios. The marketing machinery for the next MCU movie to be released is officially in full swing. As the release date approaches, Marvel is gearing up for its first theatrical release in two years with a new TV Spot confirming that advance tickets are already on sale.

Along with this comes Another new behind-the-scenes video previewing intense action sequences from the film. The nearly two-minute video provides a behind-the-scenes look at many of the action scenes, including car chases with the mysterious villain Taskmaster, explosions and close combat. It also includes interviews with Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Rachel Weisz, and director Cate Shortland.

Black Widow is something the Marvel Universe has never experienced before, ”says Johansson on the video. The action in this movie is real. You have these huge armored vehicles going through these iconic streets of Budapest.

In this video, Johannson explains that the scenes in Budapest are “very important to what Natasha really is”.

Plus, director Cate Shortland explains her approach to focusing on Natasha in the midst of all this visual spectacle.

I wanted to create something really visceral and fun, ”says director Cate Shortland. But also talk about Natasha as a human being. Let the public see a side of her that they had never seen.

This is in addition to other videos, such as the clip that was released in the afternoon with one of the action sequences from the film.