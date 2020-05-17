With an acting career started in the 1950s, Pilar Pellicer, who died at the age of 82, positioned herself both in film, theater and television, coming to work with directors such as Rogelio Antonio González, Carlos Velo and Felipe Cazals, and participating in period soap operas such as El Carruaje and La Constitución.

Born in Villahermosa, Tabasco, on February 12, 1938, Pilar Pellicer, sister of the also actress Pina Pellicer and niece of the poet Carlos Pellicer, made her film debut in the final stage of the Golden Age of national cinematography; with only 20 years old, he worked alongside Germán Valdés “Tin Tan” and Flor Silvestre, in the Summer School film, in which he gave life to Magdalena Dávila, by then he had already participated in films such as Nazarín and La vida de Agustín Lara.

Pilar’s career was alternated between cinema, theater and television, since by 1959 she participated in the melodrama You will honor yours, a production that was broadcast on channel 4 of the Mexican Telesystem, and in which in addition to personifying the role of villain, shared credits with actress Dalia Iñiguez and actor Carlos Agostí, under the direction of Rafael Banquells.

One of the first protagonists for Pellicer came from the hand of the director Juan José Gurrola, since by 1965 he led the distribution of the film Tajimara; from that moment the actress starred in productions such as Pedro Páramo, based on the novel of the same name by the writer Juan Rulfo, and in which she played Susana San Juan, with Ignacio López Tarso as Fulgor Sedano, Julissa as Ana Renteria and the American actor John Gavin as Pedro Páramo.

On television, the actress was part of approximately twenty titles, among which stand out The Storm, from 1967, in which she was reunited with López Tarso, in addition to the period melodramas La Constitución and El carriage, the first starring the actress María Félix, and the second, by actor José Carlos Ruiz.

El Chofer, Lo imperdonable and Pacto de amor, were the titles of the soap operas in which Pilar participated for the 1970s, while between 1980 and 1990 others such as El camino secreto, La trap, Muchachitas and Huracán arrived, although their participation As an actress, in that same period, the seventh art stood out more, where she participated in around 30 tapes.

Pilar started the 1970s as part of the cast of the film ¿Por qué nac mujer ?, a story in which she acted alongside those already consecrated Sara García, Andrés Soler, Prudencia Griffel, Ofelia Guilmáin, José Galvez and the young talents of the performance Gonzalo Vega and Ana Martín, among others.

With La Choca, a film that won the Ariel award for Best Film in 1975, the actress works under the orders of director Emilio “El Indio” Fernández, while with Felipe Cazals she stars in Las Poquianchis, a film based on real events, in which she acts alongside Diana Bracho, Jorge Martínez de Hoyos, Salvador Sánchez, Malena Doria, Ana Ofelia Murguía, María Rojo and Patricia Reyes Spíndola.

Balún Canán, with Benito Alazraki; Three women at the stake, by Abel Salazar, who was characterized as the first lesbian-themed film in Mexico, and Cadena Perpetua, by director Arturo Ripstein, also resonate among the extensive filmography in which Pellicer participated, without neglecting Rigo es amor, in which, again directed by Felipe Cazals, he plays La Tulipana, a fichera in love with Rigo, a character who was born by singer Rigo Tovar.

For the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s, Pellicer’s appearances in the seventh art were numbered; In 1996, he starred in the short film ¿Qué hora es ?, while in 1998 he played Aurora, in Campo de Ortigas, an hour and a half film with actors Eric del Castillo and Luis Felipe Tovar as protagonists.

On television, the actress appeared in unitary programs such as Woman real life cases and The rose of Guadalupe, while for the series Murderous women, she participated in the chapter Las Cotuchas, businesswomen, television adaptation of Las poquianchis, the story that she starred in movies alongside actresses María Rojo and Patricia Reyes Spíndola; The episode was defined as a clear nod to the film Las Poquianchis, in which they themselves participated in the 1970s.

In 2018, during the 21st edition of the Guanajuato International Film Festival, the actress was recognized for her extensive career in film and television, this by the association Women in Film and Television, which intends to recognize the In the work of women in Mexico, and in an interview with the media, she acknowledged her concern about the situation of young people, to whom she emphasized, it was necessary to pay attention.

LUIS BUÑUEL’S MOVIE CHANGED HIS LIFE

The role that marked his career, said Pilar Pellicer, was just a kind of close up in Nazarín, directed by Luis Buñuel.

The then 21-year-old actress had been working for a long time, but the 1959 film opened doors for her in Europe after she won at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Being in Paris to act, that participation helped me to have a representative and to be able to work there. For me it was very important that the Parisian public saw me in a film like that. Maybe here (in Mexico) it took a while for that something should happen, but no way, “he said in the book Cine Mexicano del 70: la decade prodigiosa.

Pilar loved cinema from her childhood, she recounted in 2018 during a tribute received at the Guanajuato International Film Festival. “My uncle (the writer Carlos Pellicer) played movies for me and our brothers and saw how he put up a stage and danced,” he said.

“I always felt like Shirley Temple (actress girl, The Blue Bird), my uncles played the guitar and my mom sang,” she recalled on that occasion.

Her dad, she narrated, was shocked when she said she wanted to be a contemporary dance dancer. But he didn’t care.

In Europe he lived for almost a six-year term. There she met the American sculptor James Meccalf, father of her daughter Arianne (Cachún, chachún, ra, ra ra!) Also an actress.

It was the writer Carlos Fuentes who called him to tell him that there would be a film version of Pedro Páramo and they wanted to see it on casting. And he took the first plane he could from the Old Continent. She was accepted and ended up working with John Gavin.

In 1985, after the earthquake that struck the Mexican capital, he was part of the show Hablemos de amor, with which they gave playful talks in disaster camps to make their stay less burdensome.

Pellicer López was born on February 12, 1938 in Mexico City, being the sister of the already deceased actress Pina Pellicer.

He was studying at the Academy of Contemporary Dance and Philosophy at UNAM when a reading of poetry aloud made him pay attention to acting.

