“The acronym ‘IDA’ was created from the department of Ivan Redondo, to leave me unhinged”

The new season of the LaSexta program ‘Salvados’ premiered this Sunday with a episode dedicated to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, recently (overwhelming) winner of the Madrid elections during the electoral campaign.

With the title of El cyclone Ayuso, the journalist Fernando González ‘Gonzo’ followed the president-elect during the campaign and interviewed her. Ayuso explained how she has been attacked since she was a candidate two years ago: “They campaigned for me to to self-complex, to undervalue me, to govern me… Every day, constantly, how he spoke, how he dressed … “.

The PP policy directly accused Pedro Sánchez’s advisor, Iván Redondo, of creating the acronym ‘IDA’ (by his initials): “The acronym ‘IDA’ was created from the department of Iván Redondo, to leave me unhinged, “said Ayuso.

He also spoke about the rumor that it was the person behind the Pecas Twitter account, Esperanza Aguirre’s dog when she was president of the Community: “No, I did not write the Pecas tweets. It was an anecdote. It was in 2011. At the end of the elections, one afternoon we talked about how Presidents’ pets have accounts in Downing Street or in the White House. We thought about making Esperanza Aguirre’s mascot. Shortly after I entered as a deputy and I did not dedicate myself to that one. I have endured it as a hoax for a long time and Esperanza Aguirre herself did not even know it. I carry that with me every day. It is used in a tortuous way. “

“Suddenly I say an idea because I like to take life like this and I don’t have to modulate. And it’s appreciated”

Asked about his famous phrases in the campaign, Ayuso said that “I do not do it on purpose. Suddenly I say a thought because I like to take life like this and I don’t have to modulate. And it is appreciated “.

“I don’t have so many occurrences. As so many people commented about the exes, it was a game. My father was from a small town in Ávila. In those places the person who is different is suffocated and ended up leaving. If you end up badly with a person, you will go away to find. It is a reflection, it is not an occurrence. In Madrid you can start a thousand times from scratch, “she said.” I’m like that, I can’t fight with myself, “she said.

Regarding his presence in the debates of La Tuerka, the television program presented by Pablo Iglesias, Ayuso said: “I felt obliged to go everywhere. I did not like heating a chair and little else, there are people who it takes 5 or 6 legislatures and nobody knows their names. “

He admitted that he once had “a beer with Pablo Iglesias at the bar across the street when he left the show,” but he would say he would not do it again. “After what I saw, how he has spoken about my party, who does not vote for him, how he has lied, the person he is … I want it away. I defend myself from people who speak like this. My goal is that these types of policies, through the word, do not enter the institutions or spend as little time as possible. “

“Abascal is not extreme right”

Asked by Vox, its controversial poster of unaccompanied minors and if they are extreme right, Ayuso said: “I believe that Abascal is not extreme right because I have met him in the Basque Country, when he looked at the underside of his car and had to go to be examined with escorts. When you meet someone whose origin is this, if he is extreme, how were those who wanted to shoot him in the neck, those who agree with Podemos. There are people from Vox who say atrocities, and others who are perfectly commendable and do not depart from the Constitution. “

On the poster of unaccompanied minors, he said: “It is false, it is a mistake that can provoke hatred, it is worrying and it is a lie.” As to whether he could make a deal with someone who pulls out that poster, he said: “I would not agree to that specific issue. We have had a PP and Citizens government with external support from Vox and we have moved forward. In case we have to do it (agree), we all set limits for ourselves. If I need your support, I will look for meeting points and I will leave the others out. “

“There are people from Vox who say atrocities, and others who are perfectly commendable and do not depart from the Constitution”

Asked if she had liked any of Pedro Sánchez’s decisions, she praised the presidential conferences during the pandemic: “They were tortuous, but effective, I liked because we all sat together and each one shared their concerns … An autonomous state is a big family, with presidents having a very bad time. I liked that, “he said.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso showed Gonzo the invoices of the hotel where he stayed during the pandemic, as well as the bank note. “I don’t like doing these shows, because it’s my personal life,” he said, but showed the bill, for just over 5,000 euros.