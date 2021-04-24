The ‘Aces solidarity’ donate 40,000 euros to the fight against the covid

Banc Sabadell has delivered today, through its CEO César González-Bueno, the 40,000 euros that have been obtained from the ‘Aces Solidarios’ of the tournament to the Probitas Foundation and the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital. In this edition, the donation is intended to support research and development of treatments against Covid-19 and to improve access to health for the most vulnerable people. Banc Sabadell donates, for 13 years, the corresponding money from the aces or direct service points registered at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. Each entity has received 20,000 euros.

During the delivery ceremony, the Dr. Bonaventura Clotet, Head of the Infectious Diseases Service of the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital has assured that “this award will allow us to continue advancing in the knowledge of something that is still unknown and that is the persistent Covid with post-Covid syndrome. We have seen that it affects many organs, people who have breathing problems, kidney problems and all this needs a lot of research ”.

In this sense, Dr. Marta Segú, general director of Fundación Probitas, highlighted that “with this award we are going to help exactly 68 vulnerable children so that they can have a nutritious meal a day and we can fight against child poverty. Due to Covid-19 it has increased dramatically, and thanks to this help and awareness from Banco Sabadell, I hope that other companies will join together to raise awareness in society ”.

Since 2008, more than 40 organizations have benefited from the Aces Solidarios, an initiative that has accumulated more than 280,000 euros since then.

Entities benefited with the ‘Aces solidarity’

The Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital: An entity that provides highly complex healthcare and a reference center in teaching and research of the Covid. The destination of the donation will be for the research and development of treatments and prevention programs for Covid-19.

Probitas Foundation: Organization aimed at improving access to health, understood in a comprehensive sense, of vulnerable people. In a context in which the pandemic has aggravated the situation of child poverty, the purpose of the donation will be to guarantee a healthy and nutritious meal a day, as well as socio-educational and emotional support, for minors at social risk in a protected environment through of dining scholarships.