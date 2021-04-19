The accused of killing Laia “abused” cocaine, but he was not seen drugged on the day of the crime

Experts have confirmed that the accused of killing a minor under 13 years of Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) in 2018 He abused cocaine but they have not been able to prove that he was drugged on the day of the crimeAlthough the health workers who treated him did not see him under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

This has been stated by the forensic experts in the sixth session of the trial, which is held with a popular jury at the Barcelona Court, where sThe confessed criminal Juan Francisco LO, aged 45, is tried.

The prosecution asks for the accused permanent reviewable prison for murder with treachery and cruelty in the context of a crime against sexual freedom and 10 years in prison for sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

“Chronic cocaine use”

During the hearing, the professionals who analyzed the hair and urine confirmed a “chronic use of cocaine” by the defendant, but no evidence has been found to corroborate consumption on the day of the events.

An expert in toxicology has explained that traces of cocaethylene were found in two strands of the defendant’s hair that were analyzed in the laboratory, a substance that indicates a joint use of alcohol and cocaine.

“The hair grows on average one centimeter per month and, in the most recent two centimeters – that is, in the last two months before the events- had reduced cocaine use“, as can be seen from the analysis of the hair.

As revealed by the toxicological study, urine analysis also found samples of cocaine, paracetamol and diazepam, but not alcohol, something that could be explained by its high volatility.

They have not been able to prove if the day of the crime he was drugged

These indications have allowed the experts to affirm that the accused was “a chronic user of cocaine”, but They have not been able to prove if the day of the crime he was drugged, since “only with a blood test could it be determined whether at that particular moment he had used cocaine.”

“Nothing indicates that he has any psychological disorder and there was no visit in his medical history for a mental decomposition or any connection with toxic substances, “the experts have explained.

Specifically, the experts requested by the accused have made reference to a letter they had received from the father of the accused, according to which “his son had asked him for a lot of money on the day of the events, supposedly to buy cocaine. “

It is a document that does not appear in the case and that has led the presiding magistrate to intervene to indicate the “little credibility” that may have “an expert report based on a father’s writing”, who, in addition, has not wanted to testify as a witness.

The defense maintains that the defendant was under the influence of the joint consumption of cocaine and alcohol On the day of the crime, an extreme that could not be corroborated, and he attributes his “calm” state and that he did not remember the facts to the subsequent consumption of diazepam.

For their part, the staff of the Emergency Medical System (SEM) who treated the accused after the murder have described that he was “normal”, despite having a pulse rate of 126 and being sweaty, which they have attributed to the heat of that day.

Corpse hidden under a mattress

The account that he was “normal” coincides with that of the majority of experts and also with that of the witnesses who found the body of the minor, hidden in a suitcase and under a mattress on the defendant’s apartment, on June 4, 2018, three hours after his disappearance.

The victim’s uncles decided to enter her home after observing a “cold” behavior in the defendant when they informed him that the minor had disappeared, who would have been captured while coming down from her grandparents’ apartment in the same block, according to the prosecutor.

The defendant allegedly introduced it at his home, put a dog leash around her neck and stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife while he strangled her until she died of suffocation after trying to sexually assault her.