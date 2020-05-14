David Aganzo, president of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), has shared a message through his social networks, Aganzo defends himself against the bribery accusations published by colleagues from the MARCA newspaper that were made through a letter sent by Antonio Saiz Checa, responsible for Second B and Third.

05/12/2020

Act at 19:19

CEST

Antonio Tuachi

Saiz accused Aganzo and Diego Rivas of bribe a public official with an amount of 3,000 euros In order to obtain economic data from On Soccer Players, Aganzo believes that this organization is financed by the Professional Soccer League.

In addition, Antonio Saiz Checa says that he was fired by supporting the motion of censure against Aganzo in August, a few days after failing to get ahead, he was fired. As Saiz himself explains was forced by Aganzo to record a video saying what the president wanted to return your job.

Aganzo was safe and defended his innocence on his Twitter account: “Regarding the information published in Marca: 1.- The accusations are completely false. 2.- My work is exclusively aimed at defending the interests of soccer players. 3.- And I will defend our honor against anyone who questions it. “

Regarding the information published in Marca: 1.- The accusations are completely false. 2.- My work is exclusively aimed at defending the interests of soccer players. 3.- And I will defend our honor against anyone who questions it. – David Aganzo (@davidaganzo) May 11, 2020

.