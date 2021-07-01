Jesé Rodriguez it remains in the focus of controversy. The palms has confirmed the positive for coronavirus of the Canarian soccer player who has attacked on social networks all those who have disrespected him. The footballer, as specified by the club on the day the contract ends, is isolated at his home.

«I take this communication to state that never in my knowledge would I expose my children and relatives to a minimum risk of contracting the disease and that the accusations against me are immoral and unethical. Anyone who uses my name to damage my image or who makes an accusation without evidence, I will be obliged to take legal action, “confirmed the footballer in the statement in which reported on its positive.

Jesé Rodriguez has been criticized because his positive comes days after having celebrated a party for the birthday of one of his children. In accordance with the health authorities, the footballer is isolated at home … on the day his contract with Las Palmas expires. As of this Thursday, he will be a free player again.