A staff member working on the Hebrew Home campus in Riverdale is tested for COVID-19 on Friday, June 12, 2020 before his shift begins, in the Bronx district of New York. (AP Photo / John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Months after the coronavirus pandemic broke out, no one really knows how well many of the tests work to detect it, and experts at major medical centers say it’s time to do the studies to find out.

When the new virus began to spread, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) used its emergency powers to pass large numbers of rapidly developed tests, relying primarily on a small number of laboratory studies showing that they could successfully detect the virus.

That is very different from studies with many patients that can take weeks or months, and which experts say are necessary to give a true idea about the precision of the tests.

The FDA gave its expedited response after it was criticized for delaying the launch of new tests during a crisis, and after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) struggled to get its own test to states.

But since the outbreak in the United States is likely to last months or even years, some experts want the FDA to demand better evidence of the accuracy of the tests so that doctors know how many infections might go undetected.

There have been more than 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 115,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In almost half of the country’s states, cases are increasing.

In recent weeks, preliminary findings have alerted to potential problems with some tests for COVID-19, including one used every day at the White House. The flawed tests could leave thousands of Americans with the misconception that they are free of the virus, which may contribute to further outbreaks of the disease as communities reopen.

« At first, the FDA was under a lot of pressure to put these tests on the market, » said Dr. Steven Woloshin of Dartmouth College, who wrote on the subject last week in the New England Journal of Medicine. « But now that there’s a lot of evidence out there, it’s time for them to raise the bar. »

The FDA said in a statement that it has already asked several test manufacturers to do follow-up studies on accuracy, but did not say for how many of the more than 110 authorized screening tests. The agency also noted that it tracks reports of problems.

Accuracy has also been a problem with blood tests to detect signs of past infections.

No screening test is 100% accurate. Therefore, details on accuracy are routinely provided for all types of tests, including those for seasonal influenza, hepatitis, HIV, and cancers. For example, it is known that rapid influenza tests do not detect 20% or more of all cases, a factor that doctors take into account when caring for patients with symptoms but who are negative in the tests.

At the moment, most tests for COVID-19 in the United States do not provide information about its performance in the real world, including how often the tests falsely indicate that a patient is not infected, or falsely detect the virus. With the exception of a few, that information is missing from the approximately 80 commercial tests available, according to a review by The Associated Press.

