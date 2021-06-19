The accumulated incidence slows down its fall and Health notifies 4,214 new infections

The 14-day incidence rate has experienced a further decline this Friday, standing at 95.91 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The curve of this indicator has drawn a fall since the end of April that has softened in recent days. However, several communities have registered promotions: Andalusia, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, the Valencian Community and Galicia.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has also reported 4,214 new infections of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which has raised the global number of infected throughout the pandemic to 3,757,442. The new infections have risen especially in Andalusia, which has added 1,448, Catalonia with 856 and Madrid with 481.

On the other hand, Health has reported 18 new deaths, bringing the total official death toll during the pandemic to 80,652. Of these, 68 have occurred in the last seven days. and it was about the second day of the year with less than 20 deaths.

The situation in hospitals and ICU beds occupied by coronavirus patients has continued to improve. There have been less than 800, which has represented 8.46% occupancy. All communities, except Madrid, are below the 20% risk threshold. In general, there are 2,856 conventional beds occupied with patients with this pathology, 2.32% of the total.

The data is known after the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has set a date for the end of the masks in outdoor spaces, June 26. The rate of vaccination has accelerated considerably and 13 million people have achieved the full schedule. The The Government’s objective will be to achieve group immunity in the month of August, when 70% of the immunized population has been achieved.