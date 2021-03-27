The accumulated incidence shoots up and rises four more points compared to Thursday

The Ministry of Health has updated the coronavirus data on Friday afternoon and has registered 7,586 new infected, as well as 590 deaths. The cumulative incidence at 14 days, which until now was moderately up, it goes up to 4 and a half points compared to Thursday and it stands at 138.63 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (134.08 on Thursday).

In total, 3,255,324 cases of Covid-19 and 75,010 deaths from the disease have been registered in Spain.

In Spanish hospitals, 7,679 people are admitted for coronavirus, with an occupancy of 6.09% in the plant; while in ICU there are 1,830 admitted, which represents an occupation of 18.40%. The good news is that in the last 24 hours registrations (933) again exceed income (890).

In Spain, there are already 2,505,842 people who have received the complete vaccination schedule, 35.5% of the doses administered.