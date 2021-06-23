The accounts of the National Team: what does Spain need to qualify for the second round of the Eurocup

Spain He has not been able to seal his pass to the round of 16 of the Eurocup and now everything is at stake on the last day. The draws against Poland and Sweden leave the National Team in a situation where a poor result against Slovakia could leave it out. We analyze the accounts of Spain to qualify for the round of 16.

What does Spain need to qualify for the round of 16?

The first thing we must be clear about is how many teams are classified in each group. In the case of Spain, It will be enough to be 1st, 2nd or 3rd of group E to be able to be in the eighth. The four best third parties have a place for the next round and in any of the cases, if the National Team were in third place, they would occupy one of those places as they have a better goal difference than the rest of the teams that have obtained three points.

If he beat Slovakia, ‘La Roja’ would be in the round of 16 and would be first or second in the group after having drawn with Poland and Sweden. Spain would be first with 5 points as long as the Swedes and Poles tie, with Spain winning by two goals or more, or the Poles win. ‘La Roja ‘would be second if the Swedes win, leaving Sweden with 7 points for Spain’s 5. Both teams would be classified.If it tied with Slovakia, the national team would have to look at the other match in the group. A tie It will be worth it as long as Poland does not beat Sweden. If Spain draws and Poland does not win, ‘La Roja’ will finish third with 3 points and better goal difference (0) than other third parties that would have the same points. However, if Poland beats Sweden and Spain draws, it would be Sweden, Poland or Slovakia (depending on the goal score) who occupy the third place with 4 points and ours would be eliminated.If he lost to Slovakia, ‘La Roja’ would be eliminated by adding 2 points and have Slovakia with 7, Sweden with a minimum of 4 points plus the result of the match against Poland. If they win they would be first with 7 points, if they tie they would be second with 5.