The accounts of Spain to be in the eighth of the European Championship

Spain the pass to the round of 16 of the Eurocopa is complicated. The draws against Poland and Sweden leave the National Team in a position in which it is forced to beat Slovakia to go to the round. These are the accounts of Spain to qualify for the round of 16:

– If they beat Slovakia, La Roja would be in the round of 16 and would be first or second in the group after having drawn with Poland and Sweden. Spain would be first with 5 points as long as the Swedes and Poles tie, with Spain winning by two goals or more, or the Poles win. La Roja would be second if the Swedes win, leaving Sweden with 7 points for Spain’s 5. Both teams would be classified.

– If it ties with Slovakia, the National Team would be dependent on the rest of the third group being very difficult its classification with only 3 points. La Roja would need third parties to finish with less than 4 points in two other groups. This can happen with Finland in Group B and with Portugal in F.



– If they lose to Slovakia, the Red would be eliminated by adding 2 points and have Slovakia with 7, Sweden with a minimum of 4 points plus the result of the match against Poland. If they win they would be first with 7 points, if they tie they would be second with 5.