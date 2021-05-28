The accounts for salvation, the championship and the play-off, enigmas to be solved in Second

05/28/2021 at 11:08 AM CEST

Quique Briz

The last day of the SmartBank League and there are still many open fronts and enigmas to be solved. The main battle will be in the fight for permanence, but the league championship and the sixth place for access to the play-off are also at stake.

To avoid the descent they fight Sabadell (43 points) and Logroñés (44 points), right now in the red zone, and Lugo (44 points) and Alcorcón (45 points). Albacete Y Castellon they are already descended and they will also play against Fuenlabrada Y Malaga, teams without major objectives in the table.

Accounts for salvation

The Alcorcón you will not have an easy compromise. Receive in Santo Domingo a Spanish diminished by the losses and wants to go for the first place, but he is the one that has the best of the four teams and depends on himself. Nor is the commitment of the Lugo, who will risk his life in Vallecas against a Vallecano Ray to whom it is only worth winning to get into the play-off.

Logroñés Y Sabadell do not depend on themselves, although they hope to achieve victories against The palms Y Mirandés, that they do not play anything, and wait for the miracle with positive results in Vallecas and Santo Domingo.

Alcorcón

If you win: you are saved. If you tie: you are saved unless both Lugo and Logroñés win. If you lose: you are saved if two of the three pursuers do not win.

Lugo

If you win: you are saved. If you tie: you are saved unless Logroñés or Sabadell win. If you lose: you are saved only if Logroñés loses and Sabadell does not win. However, if Sabadell draw but Castellón win, they would be saved by a quadruple draw.

Logroñés

If he wins: he is saved unless both Alcorcón and Lugo win. If he draws: he is saved only if Lugo loses and Sabadell does not win. If he loses: relegated.

Sabadell

If he wins: he needs two of these three scenarios to happen: that Logroñés does not win, that Lugo does not win and that Alcorcón loses.If he draws: he is saved if Lugo and Logroñés lose and Castellón does not win, since the triple draw is worth it but the quadruple no, if he loses: descended.

Accounts for the play-off

Already classified for the promotion are Leganes, Girona Y Almeria, who face this last day tied at 70 points and with their minds set on that tie for promotion. They only have at stake to arrive as third or fourth classified to have the advantage of playing at home in the second leg, and have the advantage of going to the round if there is a tie in both games.

Leganés will have to defend their third place in La Romareda against a Saragossa with nothing at stake, while the Girona will play in Cartagonova against a Cartagena that has been savoring its permanence all week.

For his part, Sporting must win if he wants to be in the play-off in his complicated visit to Almeria. Meanwhile, the Vallecano Ray will receive the Lugo and it must also be done with the victory for the promotion positions.

Vallecano Ray

If he wins: it is a play-off. If he draws: it is a play-off unless Sporting win. If he loses: it is a play-off unless Sporting win.

Sporting

If he wins: it is a play-off if Rayo draws or loses. If he draws: he stays out. If he loses: he stays out.

Finally, the Majorca will seek the championship at the home of the Ponferradina. To do this he must win in El Toralín and hope that Spanish do not do it on your visit to Alcorcón. The day is completed with the advance match between Tenerife Y Oviedo, two teams with nothing at stake.

Matchday 42nd SmartBank League

Friday 29 May

Saturday 30 May

18.30 Albacete – Fuenlabrada21.00 Mirandés – Sabadell21.00 Cartagena – Girona21.00 Rayo Vallecano – Lugo21.00 Malaga – Castellón21.00 Ponferradina – Mallorca21.00 Alcorcón – Espanyol21.00 Logroñés – Las Palmas21.00 Zaragoza – Leganés21.00 Sporting de Gijón – Almeria

It will be a final day with a lot at stake and that both below, for the play-off and in the first position, the games will be lived with the calculator in hand.