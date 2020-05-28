Jeffrey Epstein: filthy rich¸ the docuseries of Netflix that removes to the bowels. “data-reactid =” 12 “> A story of suffering, sexual abuse and traumatic memories silenced for years, but also the impunity that power gives to an unscrupulous sociopath. All this summed up in four episodes is what presents Jeffrey Epstein: filthy rich¸ the docuseries of Netflix that removes to the bowels. The miniseries landed on the platform last Wednesday giving those women a voice that their own judicial system was forcibly shut down in 2008 when Epstein reached a secret agreement with Alexander Acosta, the prosecutor at the time (who was later Trump’s Secretary of Labor. and resigned in July 2019 after Epstein’s arrest) who held meetings with the millionaire’s lawyers, reaching an agreement that avoided a life sentence. An agreement that the victims’ lawyers never understood and that made more than one lose their faith in justice. This agreement gave him and his accomplices immunity, even anonymous ones, and declared the victims as prostitutes. In exchange, he was sentenced to 18 months, of which he served 13, although he barely stepped in jail since he immediately obtained a work permit that allowed him to get out of prison 12 hours a day for 6 days a week. A way to comb the victims, who were between 14 and 22 years old at the time of the abuse. In the circle of abuse appears the name of Epstein’s alleged girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, a woman who was allegedly manipulating the situation to recruit young girls, or even was involved in the abuse. She continues to deny the allegations. An initial police investigation interviewed many of the girls, encountering a huge network of victims who had had the same experience of coming to the mansion to do a massage and end up being abused. It was that investigation by an FBI agent that Alexander Acosta fell silent with the secret deal with Epstein. Read more

It was time later when he saw the photos that he recognized that the young woman was Victoria Roberts Giuffre when she was 17 years old.

How old do you think Virginia is? ” And he told “17“And then made a” joke “that bristles the skin: “my daughters are not far from your age… just a little younger. ”“data-reactid =” 49 “> Several British media have already echoed the statements that appear in the documentary, especially the bomb that Roberts drops when he confesses that on one occasion before abusing it, Ghislaine asked the prince” How old do you think Virginia is? “, And he said” 17 “and then made a” joke “that prickles the skin: “my daughters are not far from your age… just a little younger. ”

He was dancing and sweating on top of me abundantly and it was gross. We went to his house upstairs, I have a small yellow Kodak camera and I ask Jeffrey to take a picture with me of Prince Andrew. Ghislaine Maxwell is literally behind. And he said to me, “You are going to have to do for him what you do for Jeffrey.” After taking that photo, I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew for the first time. ”“data-reactid =” 50 “> Roberts goes further by revealing another anecdote when they went together to the Tramp nightclub in London.” He danced and he’s sweating on me abundantly and it was disgusting. We went to his house, upstairs, I have a camera Small yellow Kodak and I ask Jeffrey to take a picture of me with Prince Andrew. Ghislaine Maxwell is literally behind. He said, ‘You’re going to have to do for him what you do for Jeffrey.’ After taking that photo, I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew for the first time. ”

It was after this accusation that the prince gave his infamous interview to the BBC where he ignored the subject saying that he did not remember knowing her or having taken the photograph, and sentencing that he had a problem of lack of sweating to deny her testimony. That interview sank her reputation and now the documentary rekindles the flame with the shadow of guilt.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell (© 2020 Netflix)

