Jeffrey Epstein: filthy rich¸ the docuseries of Netflix that removes to the bowels. “data-reactid =” 12 “> A story of suffering, sexual abuse and traumatic memories silenced for years, but also the impunity that power gives to an unscrupulous sociopath. All this summed up in four episodes is what presents Jeffrey Epstein: filthy rich¸ the docuseries of Netflix that removes to the bowels.

The miniseries landed on the platform last Wednesday giving those women a voice that their own judicial system was forcibly shut down in 2008 when Epstein reached a secret agreement with Alexander Acosta, the prosecutor at the time (who was later Trump’s Secretary of Labor. and resigned in July 2019 after Epstein’s arrest) who held meetings with the millionaire’s lawyers, reaching an agreement that avoided a life sentence. An agreement that the victims’ lawyers never understood and that made more than one lose their faith in justice. This agreement gave him and his accomplices immunity, even anonymous ones, and declared the victims as prostitutes. In exchange, he was sentenced to 18 months, of which he served 13, although he barely stepped in jail since he immediately obtained a work permit that allowed him to get out of prison 12 hours a day for 6 days a week. A way to comb the victims, who were between 14 and 22 years old at the time of the abuse.