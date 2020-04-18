In the new film “Sergio”, in catalog on Netflix since last Friday, 04/17, a particular scene is touching. In it, Carolina Larriera, played by Cuban actress Ana de Armas, tries to pass a barrier of American soldiers to reach the rubble of the UN building that had been the target of an attack in Baghdad, Iraq.

Larriera was trying to reach his partner, diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello, trapped under the concrete. On that August 19, 2003, the Brazilian who served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and was quoted to take command of the UN, did not resist and died with 21 other people. The extremist al-Qaeda organization claimed the attack.

Born in Argentina and master of economics at Harvard, Larriera also worked at the United Nations. The room where he helped in the transition from post-Saddam Hussein Iraq was just a few meters from Vieira de Mello’s. She was also one of the last people to speak to the diplomat, through a hole made in the concrete, outside.

Today a professor and executive director of the Sergio Vieira de Mello Center, an institution used to maintain the Brazilian’s memory, the widow dedicates herself to a memoir. At the time of the attack, the couple planned to make the union official, after the diplomat’s divorce with the first wife, mother of their two children.

In 2017, by a decision of the Rio Justice, the civil union between Carolina Larriera and Sergio Vieira de Mello was recognized, with support from the diplomat’s mother.

“Being recognized as a wife served to protect a heroic period that deserves to be remembered as it was,” he says in an interview with BBC News Brasil.

From Timor-Leste to Baghdad

For Larriera, if the film directed by Greg Barker and with Wagner Moura in the main role is correct in telling the story of the couple since the meeting in Timor-Leste, he is not quite true to the facts in the post-attack moment in Iraq.

“The only person who was released from the hole where Sergio was, who was hired by American soldiers, was an American citizen. It is not true that the American soldier had recognized him.”

“He had an unpronounceable and certainly forgettable name for a soldier – he was just a foreigner at the time of the rescue of American victims,” ​​he points out.

That day, the American Gil Loescher was removed alive from the rubble, after having his legs amputated.

In an article for the magazine Piauí, in 2008, the American diplomat Samantha Power, author of the book “The Man Who Wanted to Save the World”, about Sergio Vieira de Mello, reports that the fireman responsible for the rescue “was pessimistic about Vieira de Mello, immobilized under debris so heavy he could not see how to remove it “.

“I had a plan. I had to get Gil out first, then I would have somewhere to put the rubble, and I could try to move Sergio to where Gil was,” paramedic firefighter Andre Valentine told Powers.

Since Vieira de Mello’s death and funeral, Larriera has always been very critical of the way the UN treated her in the episode – without recognizing her as an official companion – and of the efforts measured during the rescue in Baghdad.

According to the account of the Argentine economist, the diplomat planned to have a calmer routine and only accepted the mission in Iraq at the request of Kofi Annan, then secretary general of the United Nations.

“It is important to be aware of the neglect in which he died, despite being the most important official in the history of the UN until today”, he criticizes.

Larriera and Vieira de Mello met when the two worked in Timor-Leste in 2002. At the time, the Brazilian headed the UN’s transition administration in the country.

It carried out projects for the World Bank and established microcredit initiatives.

In the period, Timor-Leste was facing a bloody civil war as a result of a referendum in which independence from Indonesia was approved.

The good diplomatic results obtained in the Asian nation took Vieira de Mello to Iraq, a country that was under US control after the fall of Saddam Husseim.

“His biography could not be just a story of the places where he lived. When Sergio worked in Sudan, Mozambique and Bangladesh, he was a junior at the UN. Timor-Leste and Iraq were the places where he had the ‘passport’ to extend all your talent “, says Larriera.

Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1948, Vieira de Mello had more than 30 years of international diplomatic experience. His first position at the UN was held in 1969.

In the 1970s, he worked on different programs for the organization in Bangladesh, Sudan, Cyprus, Mozambique and Peru. In the 1990s, he served in the repatriation of refugees from Cambodia and was a UN delegate in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The portrait of a ‘hero’

Sergio Vieira de Mello had more than 30 years of diplomatic work.

Photo: UN / Mark Garten / BBC News Brasil

The escape of a “Latin” stereotype is, for Carolina Larriera, the great asset of the new film.

“We are sincerely tired of being reduced to simply ‘charming’ and ‘sexy’, as if we were ‘exotic’. We are prepared, hardworking and professional”, he says.

In the feature, Vieira de Mello appears facing American leaders in Iraq and negotiating the independence of Timor-Leste with the president of Indonesia. Larriera, on the other hand, introduces to the diplomat working women from the country, in one of the most emotional scenes of “Sergio”.

The desire to shed light on the diplomat’s history was highlighted by members of the production. In an interview with Agência EFE, in the USA, Wagner Moura said that Brazilians “should know more about who Sergio was” and that the film “can help”.

“We have to stop thinking that everything from the outside is better, to start valuing our own culture, people, institutions and our own talents”, emphasizes Larriera.

In the current global crisis with the coronavirus pandemic, the widow believes that, if he were alive, Vieira de Mello would have a fundamental role in helping Brazil:

“We have so much knowledge acquired because of so many obstacles crossed, that we are much better prepared than many who today work at the international level”, says the widow, who expects new documentaries and books on the history of Sérgio Vieira de Mello.

