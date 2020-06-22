If you have gone out to dinner or

You may have already noticed that some accounts come with an additional charge for coronavirus.

It is the way in which many entrepreneurs are paying for expenses

additional they have had due to the pandemic.

Small business owners say the cost of maintaining an open business during coronavirus has been high. “Everything went up in price,” says Alfredo Piñeres, owner of New Wave Billiards in Miami. He says that the prices of the hand sanitizer and the products necessary to properly clean the restaurant have risen. “This is worse than opening the business from the beginning, almost,” says Piñeres. So he says he is adding a 3% fee to each customer’s account. It appears as a “covid fee”, or charge for the coronavirus.

Seeking to understand what the law says about this practice, we consulted with attorney Catalina Avalos. “It all depends on how it is characterized. For example, they cannot characterize it as a tax ”, explains Ávalos. The lawyer says that only government authorities can collect taxes, so companies cannot add the charge to a customer’s bill as such. “If it is not characterized as a tax, and it is simply a” service charge “that they are doing, then they can impose it,” says Avalos.

Although the charge is allowed, the lawyer says that the client must be notified in advance “through a notice on the door of the business; to communicate it verbally, “he says. According to Ávalos, if you think it is necessary, you can try to dispute the charge just as you would with a service charge if you were badly served, but keep in mind that small business owners say they need that additional income. “It is a small help for the expenses we have incurred for COVID-19,” says Alfredo Piñeres.

In

a statement, the Florida restaurant and lodging association told us

said the owners have seen a “increase

in the costs of items such as PPE (or personal protective equipment) and in

additional disinfection processes ”, adding that“ Instead of just

increase prices without explanation, we are seeing operators that are

disclosing these increases in a transparent way ”.

In the case of Alfredo Piñeres, he has a position

posters in the restaurant informing their customers about the charge

additional. “One

the food does not go up, that is why it puts the COVID fee, because if we raise the food,

we are going to go up to 10 or 15 and that does not return. On the other hand, COVID, the

time, one can remove it without problem ”says Piñeres.

Regarding this practice, the State Attorney General’s Office told us that no guidelines have yet been established for this new coronavirus rate.