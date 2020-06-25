Two Spanish players have been included in the Fifth Young Ideal ACB, which gathers the great emerging figures of Spanish basketball. Usman Garuba and Carlos Alocén They have given clear signs of their enormous potential this season, earning a place in a quintet that they complete. Nenad Dimitrijevic, from Joventut Badalona, Vit Krejci, from Casademont Zaragoza, and Arnaldas Kulkoba, from RetaBet Bilbao Basket. The most voted player has been Carlos Alocen, who could soon make the leap to Real Madrid after averaging 7.1 points, catching 2.5 rebounds and giving 3.3 assists per game.