The ACB will delay the end of the regular league

04/29/2021 at 6:51 PM CEST

The ACB League has just made official through a statement that the conclusion of Regular League will be delayed beyond the scheduled date, initially on May 16, after the recent postponements of matches due to Covid-19.

Therefore, the Unicaja Málaga-MoraBanc Andorra matches, which was scheduled for May 4 at 8:30 p.m., and the Acunsa GBC-D Systems Baskonia, for Wednesday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m., are postponed.

The employer’s association will discuss the restructuring of the calendar in the Club Assembly that was already scheduled for May 4. The dates of days 37 and 38, the recovery of postponed games and the ‘play-off’ will be specified.

MoraBanc had been one of the last teams to make a public complaint after the ACB will design a schedule of eight games in 19 days. Ibon Navarro and the players made a manifesto of complaint and Francesc Solana, the sports director, accused the ACB of “lack of sensitivity”.

The RETAbet Bilbao Basket covid-19 cases, with three positives, have also forced the squad to be confined for 10 days and have caused the postponement of three matches that they had to play (Herbalife Gran Canària, Hereda San Pablo Burgos and Urbas Fuenlabrada ).