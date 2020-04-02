The ACB it does not set a date for the possible return of the competition, due to the coronavirus crisis. After the meeting held this Thursday, the association suspended the Endesa League without a return date and not only until April 24 as scheduled. Even so, President Antonio Martín assured that the intentions are to return to compete when everything happens and to end the competition.

The statement issued by the ACB says the following

«The 18 acb clubs held a video conference briefing on Thursday to assess the effects of the period of temporary suspension and continue working on future scenarios.

Consequently, the acb renders the date set for April 24 ineffective, and will analyze the evolution of the health crisis in the coming weeks to make decisions.

Antonio Martín, president of the acb, has shown on behalf of all the clubs “the deep pain for the ravages of this terrible pandemic. We accompany in the feeling the families who are suffering it and who cannot say goodbye to their loved ones ”.

On the sports field, “the objective of resuming competition remains intact and we will analyze together with our clubs the best way to achieve this, always ensuring the health of all participants.”