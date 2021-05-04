The ACB delays the end of the regular League to May 23 to play postponed

05/04/2021 at 4:19 PM CEST

The Association of Basketball Clubs (ACB) has approved this Monday in a general assembly of its clubs the delay of the end of the regular phase of the championship to Sunday, May 23, to allow time for the games postponed due to outbreaks of coronavirus on multiple computers.

The need to have more dates for several teams to recover the games postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks, cases of teams with Retabet Bilbao, TD Systems Baskonia or Morabanc Andorra has caused the clubs to agree to delay the last days to allow the normal dispute of the qualification for the ‘playoff’ for the title and the fight to avoid relegation.

In this way, matchday 36 of the League will be played on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 May, and the subsequent nine days (from May 10 to 18) will be dedicated to recovering pending matches, with the exception of Morabanc Andorra-Urbas Fuenlabrada and Barça-Monbus Obradorio, which will be played before, on May 6.

On May 19, 20 and 21, the penultimate day of the regular phase will be played (37) and on Sunday, May 23, the last day of the championship will be played.

Once this phase is finished, the ACB will announce the format of the qualifying rounds for the title, depending on the Spanish teams that qualify for the Final Four of the Euroleague, to which Real Madrid and Barça opt, and that FIBA approve the end date of the season, reported the ACB.