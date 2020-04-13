The Endesa League he is reluctant to follow the prevailing dynamics in Europe and cancel his league, and is exploring ways to end the competition. One of them is to concentrate the teams in a single headquarters, which all indications would be in some of the Canary Islands, where the coronavirus has penetrated with less force. The teams would be spread over several different hotels and there would be various pavilions in which to play. The most viable option is a playoffs among the best 16, with the last two excluded. The final decision will be made at the Assembly scheduled for April 20.

.