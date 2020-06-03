The ACB has officially confirmed the programming of the Endesa League Final Phase, to be held in Valencia from June 17 to 30 and that will help conclude the 2019/20 season. In total there will be 33 games, 30 to be played in the group stages and the rest in the semi-final and final format, to be played at three fixed times (15:30, 18:30 and 21:30) and in the facilities of L ‘ Farmhouse.

The Barcelona, protagonist of group A, will debut on June 17 against Jouventut Badalona, ​​the same day that Iberostar Tenerife faces Unicaja Málaga and Retalbet Bilbao against Kirolbet Baskonia, all belonging to the same group. A day later it will be the turn of group B, with the Real Madrid starting against Herbalife Gran Canaria and which will also feature MoraBanc Andorra vs Valencia Basket and Casademont Zaragoza colliding with San Pablo Burgos.

The groups will alternate day after day to complete the five corresponding days until Friday, June 26, when the four classified are defined. After resting on Saturday, Sunday 28 the semifinals will be played and on Tuesday June 30 the Endesa League champion 2019/20 will be proclaimed.

Matchmaking schedule for the Final Phase #LigaEndesa. * The order and schedule of the matches will be fixed in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/9dX9MgDQda – Endesa League (@ACBCOM) June 3, 2020

.