If before May 31 the ACB has the permission of the political and health authorities to resume the competition, this season of the Endesa League will end with a final phase in which the first 12 teams of the classification will participate. The change of format in search of a more direct resolution in “concentration system” has already defined the range of possible venues. The ACB today announced the 10 candidate cities to organize the tournament: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Zaragoza, Las Palmas, Tenerife, Andorra, Menorca, Pamplona and Almería choose to host it in the absence of accrediting all the required health and organizational requirements.

The ACB has sent an extensive list of 17 pages to each of the candidate cities with the necessary conditions to host the event. In the document, which will be managed by the respective sports ministries, all the parameters related to the health infrastructures, hotel availability and conditioning of the training and game facilities required by the event are detailed to guarantee the health of the participants. The monitoring of the pandemic in each region, the security conditions in displacements and venues and the rigorous compliance with the medical protocols established by the CSD, with the successive specifications related to the practice of basketball, will make the final decision. The imbalance in the successive access to the different phases of de-escalation in each province, the conditions of the pavilions, regardless of the matches are behind closed doors, and the guarantees for the best transfer of all the operative, sports and television, will also have consider.

The course was suspended with 11 days to go until the end of the regular season (12 for four teams — Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Murcia and Fuenlabrada — which had games postponed). With the change in format agreed at the last Assembly, in which it was decided that there would be no drops, the title will be played following the criteria equivalent to the playoff format, in group A they would be: Barça (1st), Iberostar Tenerife (4th) , Bilbao (5th), Baskonia (8th), Unicaja (9th) and Joventut (12th); and, in group B: Real Madrid (2nd), Casademont Zaragoza (3rd), Morabanc Andorra (6th), Valencia (7th), San Pablo Burgos (10th) and Herbalife Gran Canaria (11th). The first classified of each group would cross in the semifinals with the second of the other and from those pairings the two finalists would emerge. In total 33 games will be played in two weeks, seven at most each team, and the competition will not end beyond July 10.

