The Academy gave us a great gift: Laura Pausini – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

When Laura Pausini received the call from Edoardo Ponti to interpret the main theme of Life before Yes, a film that marked Sophia Loren’s return to the cinema, she knew that she wanted to write lyrics that clearly reflected the values ​​of family, friendship and love. love, themes that the movie talks about.

For this reason, he asked his co-author, Diane Warren, to allow him to make an Italian version of Io sì, to faithfully express what he wanted to communicate. This proposal was successful, since it made history by being the first song in that language to obtain a Golden Globe, and also achieved an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

For the singer, it is a reason for gratitude that the Hollywood Academy opens the doors to other cultures, since it considers it an opportunity for the industry to allow the arrival of proposals that do not come from the United States.

“In my case, Italian is a language that everyone says ‘Oh how beautiful, I love it’, but nobody studies it or speaks it. It is always very difficult to be outside and speak in my own language, but this is a song with an important social theme, and it is in Italian ”, he commented in a virtual press conference.

The native of Faenza, Italy, recognized digital platforms for transmitting international content in her language. Although he acknowledges the work of the translators, he considers that it is also valuable to listen to the original intention of the actors and singers.

“The Academy gave us a great gift and honor, and I hope it will always be the same for many other languages ​​that we do not listen to much, perhaps those things can also teach nations like mine, who are not used to seeing films in their original language. ”.

During the pandemic Laura had a creative block, and it was thanks to Io Sì that she overcame that stage and ideas began to flow again. This song was for her an accompaniment during a difficult moment, and now she wishes that those who listen to it feel the same way, and see it as an angel who comes to illuminate a cloudy day.

Remembering this, Laura’s voice cracks and forces her to pause in her narration. “Excuse me, I’m very excited,” she exclaims, wiping her tears with a handkerchief.

“It is very nice to keep people who are now suffering company,” he continues more calmly. “Many times you cry out of sadness. I cry because I am so excited to receive so much love. I want it to be known, that people take it as their own, I want to share it, I am not interested in living that thing (the nomination) alone ”.

For the next few days he plans to continue with the preparation of his next album, which, as he anticipates, will consist of 30 songs of different styles such as rock, ballad and pop. In addition, she is already in talks with designers to have the dress that she will wear on the day of the ceremony ready.

And although there is more than a month to go until that day, he did not miss the opportunity to thank his father for the support he has given him to get to where he is now. For her, the experience of being present at the most important awards in the industry is a true dream, which she would not have achieved without the guidance of Mr. Fabrizio Pausini.

“Golden Globe and Oscar, I didn’t think they were for singers. I say all that in a way like a girl opening a box of candies that will never end, because they are things that I will not forget. I owe everything to my father because he always told me that he did not like to see me dream small, it did not seem to me that my dream was small. His ambition is greater than mine, and I owe him everything, “he concluded.