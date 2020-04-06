The Academy donates 6 million and Elton Jhon returns in support of the contingency | Instagram

The industry of show You are reacting to the coronavirus pandemic in different ways. These range from finding new ways to help others deal with isolation, to canceling events, to economical support for those who have been left unprotected.

The Academy of the Arts and Cinematographic Sciences reacts to the attack of the Coronavirus and reported that it will make a donation of 6 millions of dollars to help industry employees who were left out of work by the current pandemic.

He amount It will be distributed in this way, as indicated in the report provided last Friday,

Will be donated 2 millions for The Actors Fund, which supports artists and behind-the-scenes workers.

2 millions for the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF), a non-profit organization that provides support to members of the shows

And others 2 millions to the Academy Foundation, your own charitable organization.

The foregoing was communicated by David rubin academy president who pointed out “it behooves us to help those in the film community who are suffering.”

As we well know, the closing and stopping of all activity of business has been consequences devastating so this contribution to these organizations we can help in part to pay for the help to our families in need, he said.

THE IHEART CONCERT RETURNS

Due to the great success that the concert led by Elton joh which raised more than 10 million to combat the coronavirus so it was decided it will be rebroadcast on FOX next week.

Among the figures that participated, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys stood out, who participated from their homes in “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America”, which will be broadcast on Monday. He money raised will go to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The event lasted approximately one hour last Sunday also by radio stations of iHeartMedia, where you could also hear many other recognized artists who paid tribute to those who help combat the virusAmong them: Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Seacrest.

