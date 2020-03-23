The absence of March Madness does not have much impact on the mock draft

Amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus, among all the activities that have been canceled is the March Madness. The definition of the national university basketball championship was canceled and there will be no champion within the most attractive tournament format that exists in North American sport.

Legends are often forged in the March Madness and certain players can show what they are made to raise or lower in the NBA draft, which will take place in June at the moment. But without the tournament, league teams will have to make do with what they’ve seen of the players during the NCAA regular season.

If there was any doubt about Anthony Edwards ’stock in the NBA Draft it is gone after tonight.https: //t.co/6iC2OZDtmt

– UGA Recruiting (@UgaRecruitNews) February 27, 2020

Thus, players who perhaps were not going to qualify for the tournament or were going to fall quickly like Anthony Edwards of Georgia remain a clear candidate for the first pick while other prospects such as Obi Toppin, Tyrese Maxey or Vernon Carey have been harmed within a litter that has many of his best players out of the NCAA orbit, such as LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman or Deni Avdija.

Even without defining whether or not the regular season of the NBA will continue and therefore not knowing what the final order of the teams will be, the chances of the lottery and its own results, we must wait for everything to normalize to see that destiny holds. From now on, the draft and basketball today take second place amid the pandemic that is plaguing the world.

.