The absence of Galilea Montijo in Hoy is worrying. Was she infected? | Instagram

The pretty presenter Galilea Montijo, has caused concern among her millions of followers who see her every day through the program “Hoy”, the reason was due to the fact that the “tapatia” remained absent from the broadcast, which is why they already question her status. Health.

Fans and admirers of the morning host were alert after Galilea Montijo was not seen in the broadcast this Wednesday morning.

For many, it was not very difficult to question whether the morning’s collaborator was in good health, recalling the absence that the virus Covid-19 It would have led her to star for the second time during the first months of this 2021.

Fortunately this occasion is different for the former host of “Little gigants“Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, since the reason for her absence was mainly due to the fact that she was recording a commercial, as she explained on her social networks.

After a year in which the 47-year-old celebrity would not have collaborated in any promo, she was invited on this occasion so that her face is the new image, it should be said that so far the “model” has limited herself to providing more details about of this new project which he advanced, he is very happy.

In addition, he starts with this new endeavor with the help of his great friend, his personal makeup artist, Alfonso Whaithsman, who takes care of his image and always looks impeccable in each of his appearances on the “Hoy” forum.

And the thing is that the “former television actress” frequently shows off all her charms which dazzle with each of the outfits with which she appears with her colleagues, Andrea Legarreta, Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona, ​​Marysol González etc., who call her “Gali” with affection.

Fortunately, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres now enjoys a favorable health condition after having been absent from the cameras for 15 days after having contracted for the second time the dangerous virus that has claimed the lives of thousands of people, including several personalities from the show.

“La Montijo” was exposed to the condition on two occasions, reasons that led her to confine herself at home with her family who also tested positive, particularly her son, Mateo.

For several days, the host held remote transmissions in which she informed her colleagues how her condition was evolving until in the first days of March, Montijo Torres returned to the small screen, appearing on the broadcast.

A bit congested at the time, Galilea Montijo presided over a warm welcome from her colleagues who, amid the hubbub, marched toward her to hand her some balloons.

Later, her condition improved until this allowed her to enjoy her normal life, which is why she later planned her Easter holidays on the beach, as reported by the same in the program.

The interpreter of melodramas like El Premio Mayor, Amarte es mi sin or el El Precio de tu amor, remembered during those days the vacations during her childhood in which she spent with her grandmother, a very religious person.

Currently, married to Fernando Reina, the famous commented that currently she and her family go to the beach to enjoy a few relaxed days, which surely her grandmother would not like, she recalled.

Galilea Montijo, is today one of the most acclaimed of the production directed by Andrea Rodríguez, and it is that not only her attitude and good humor conquers several of the viewers, but also her beautiful silhouette which does not miss the opportunity to show off now. be it outside or inside the set.