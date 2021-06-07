The ABS test on ITV and why it can cost you more than a serious defect

From June 1, 2021, a fault in the ABS, or a witness indicating a possible fault, is interpreted in the ITV as a serious defect and therefore the result of the inspection is unfavorable.

The Technical Inspection of Vehicles tightens the surveillance of the ABS, a system that has been preventing us from losing control of our car for decades, preventing us from suffering traffic accidents and, in the event that the accident was unavoidable, mitigating its consequences and, ultimately instance, saving millions of lives. ABS control at ITV has been tightened. Now, how does an ABS work? How is a possible fault inspected at the ITV? What serious defects does the ITV identify related to ABS? Why should we be more concerned about the proper functioning of the ABS of our car, than about not passing the ITV?

What is the ABS that they monitor in the ITV?

ABS is an anti-lock braking system – ABS is the acronym for anti-lock braking system. The objective of ABS is to modulate the braking force, in conjunction with a series of sensors that, with precision, and a reaction time, which would be beyond the capabilities of even the best human rider, manage to avoid wheel locking. Without ABS, when braking a car hard we would find that a tire lock occurs, which causes the vehicle to skid on the asphalt and lose control.

If you have experienced a situation in which it was necessary to brake hard, carry out an emergency braking, with a car equipped with ABS, it is likely that you have noticed a strange rattle in the brake. A vibration that is nothing more than a consequence of what is happening in the brake system of your car.

ABS is capable of relieving and increasing the braking force of your car’s braking system tens of times per second. And with this modulation of the braking force, which is always controlled by sensors that identify those signs that may anticipate a possible tire lock, what ABS achieves is to maximize the braking force at all times, preventing the driver from losing control of the vehicle.

First ABS tests, also on buses, in 1970.

The importance of ABS

If the ABS is capable of preventing us from losing control of our vehicle during emergency braking, and we trust that it will thus work in any dangerous situation, obviously we have to make sure that it works correctly and avoid any problems. Driving an old car, which did not use ABS as standard, involves its risks, and I am convinced that its driver is aware of them. Driving a modern car that does use ABS as standard, and does not work properly, is really dangerous, since the driver will find that the reaction of the vehicle in an emergency braking is not what he expected.

Here’s why, Since June 1, 2021, the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV), reviews the correct operation of the ABS (version 7.5.0 of the ITV Procedure Manual). And we also provide reasons of weights so that, beyond worrying about the fact of receiving a serious defect in the ITV and, therefore, an unfavorable ITV, we should worry about what a defective ABS implies for our safety and that of those who travel with us in the car.

My advice, regarding ABS and other safety systems, is to be well advised by a workshop and a good mechanic. Make sure that the mechanics who work on our car warn us of any problem that affects the safety of the car and request prior reviews, before going to the ITV, to correct any problem such as a failure in the ABS system. On the other hand, we should also go immediately to a mechanic if a warning light comes on in our instrumentation that affects a security system, such as ABS in this case.

Detail of the components that make up an ABS developed in 1970.

1. Front wheel sensor, 2. Hydraulic actuator, 3. Control unit, 4. Rear wheel sensor.

How do I know if there is a problem in the ABS?

An emergency braking in which our car locks the tires can be a fairly clear indication that our car’s ABS is not working properly. Fortunately, modern cars that equip ABS are equipped with a display of systems and sensors that are capable of identifying any problem and warning us of them by illuminating a warning light on the instrument panel. The illuminated ABS warning light on the instrument panel should wake up all our alerts, and have us go to a workshop as soon as possible to identify the problem. The illuminated ABS warning light, on the other hand, is a serious defect in the ITV and a consequence of unfavorable ITV.

Although the ABS warning light can be due to other causes, even minor problems, such as a defect in a sensor or the brake light switch, the lighting of this warning lamp can also show much more serious problems, which are not They only affect the anti-lock device in question, but also the braking, in general, of our car.

We insist. An ABS warning light on is a compelling reason to go to the workshop.

ITV station.

How is the ABS of my car checked in the ITV?

The ABS inspection established by the ITV procedure manual focuses on the following checkpoints:

It is verified that there is an ABS anti-lock braking device, which must be fulfilled, at least, in all cars manufactured and marketed in the European Union since July 2004.It is checked if the ABS fault warning light comes on in the dashboard. instruments. It is also checked that this indicator goes out after a short period of time after ignition, ruling out that the initial ignition is due to the lighting of the warning lights and checks that occurs before and during the start of the car. Stability control system (ESP) failure – Where possible, the condition of the ABS and stability control (ESP) components is physically examined.

Based on these checks, ITV center technicians can identify possible minor and serious defects related to ABS.

Components of the first ABS from Bosch and Mercedes-Benz in 1978.

Minor and serious defects of the ABS system in the ITV

The minor and serious defects established in the ITV procedure manual, based on the checks in the previous section, are the following:

The stability control warning lamp (ESP, ESC, VCA) comes on: minor defect There is no ABS system, in a car that is required to have it as standard: serious defect The ABS failure warning lamp comes on: serious defect It comes on ABS not working warning light: serious defect Defects that impede ABS function are identified: serious defect

When a serious defect is identified, such as any of those mentioned here regarding ABS, the ITV of our car will be unfavorable.

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch testing of their first ABS in 1978.

Brief history of ABS

In 1928, Karl Wessel registered the first patent for a device that “regulated the braking force in a car”, in order to prevent the tire from blocking, a first idea of ​​what we know today as ABS. In any case, it was not until the 1940s and 1950s that different solutions began to be developed, in the field of aeronautics, and even railways, which, by means of sensors and systems that regulated braking, made it possible to avoid the blocking of a wheel. Different developments of what is certainly the forerunner of modern ABS took place in the 1960s and 1970s, with projects such as Daimler and TELDIX presenting their system in December 1970.

In any case, the first real production ABS would arrive in 1978, after 8 years of development between Mercedes-Benz and Bosch (which explains the historical photographs that accompany the article). The first production ABS was launched in the Mercedes-Benz flagship, the Mercedes S-Class. The German company would install it as standard in all its vehicles since 1984. A product as important in Europe as the Volkswagen Golf, to take a reference , would begin to equip ABS as standard across the range in 1996.

And progressively all manufacturers were installing ABS systems in their cars, until July 1, 2004 it became a mandatory element in the European Union.