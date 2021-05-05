the abrupt end of the essence of Ghibli

To say that Ghibli is one of the most respected animated film studios in the world, with twins Disney and Pixar and Aardman, it’s handling the obvious. Nine of his twenty-two films have been made by the Japanese Hayao Miyazaki, from The Castle in the Sky (1986), through My Neighbor Totoro (1988), Princess Mononoke (1997), Spirited Away (2001) or The Castle ambulante (2004), until The wind rises (2013). Another indisputable landmark of the same factory is, of course, The grave of the fireflies (Isao Takahata, 1988). But although Gorô Miyazaki has followed in the footsteps of his veteran father, at the moment he does not seem to have stood out in the same way as he in the opinion of the specialized critics and the audience; and his latest film, Earwig and the witch (2020), confirms us in this still expectant criterion.

He didn’t lose the north at all with his debut, the entertaining fantasy of Tales of Earthsea (2006), which adapts two novels by the Californian Ursula K. Le Guin: the third and fourth installments of her pentalogy, which are titled The most distant coast (1972) and Tehanu (1990).

But he raised the bar with Poppy hill (2011), a proposal based on the homonymous manga by the screenwriter Tetsurō Sayama and the cartoonist Chizuru Takahashi (1979-1980), which does not flee from realism but is settled in a certain historical period and is charming during each scene of its footage.

The late jump from ‘Earwig and the Witch’

And it cannot be denied that Gorô Miyazaki it has defended itself well in the jump to digital animation which is Earwig and the Witch, the first film in this digital format for Ghibli, twenty-five years after Pixar’s film revolution with Toy Story (John Lasseter, 1995).

Of course, they have taken a long time to twist their arm. Disney and Aardman were unwilling to such a delay in this regard: Dinosaur (Eric Leighton & Ralph Zondag, 2000), one, was released during the same season as the first feature film with Claymation on the other, the great Chicken Run: Escape on the road. farm (Nick Park and Lord, 2000); and the British had to wait until the digitized Mousepolis (David Bowers and Sam Fell, 2006) with DreamWorks.

Although they had started with plasticine in the series The Amazing Adventures of Morph (Peter Lord and David Sproxton, 1980-1981), it will be that the importance of style in the stamp weighs more heavily for Hayao Miyazaki’s study. Even if does not lose its essence in Earwig and the witch, of course.

Respect for the essence of Ghibli

Because in this film by Gorô Miyazaki, with which Ghibli relapses in the translations of the books of the Londoner Diana Wynne Jones (2011) to the big screen after Howl’s Moving Castle (1986), here’s how much one can recognize from his filmography:

The exquisite detail in the composition of the drawing, the resolute narrative parsimony that is followed by indulging in it or the feverish imagination by which they happen one after another whimsical fancy details, the latter from the school of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (Lewis Carroll, 1865) and with the greatest exponent in Spirited Away with regard to this animation study. None of this is lost on Earwig and the witch, and even on the subject of witchcraft it is perfectly consistent.

An inconceivable frustration

Not in vain, it has been supervised by the own Hayao Miyazaki to try to guarantee a happy handover. The great problem of the film is a very different one: the incomprehensible decisions of the script Keiko Niwa, who had already participated in Tales of Earthsea and Poppy Hill, and newbie Emi Gunji.

The whole of the film seems like a long prologue or a development incomplete for ones adventures or aclimax that never comes, the first part of a nonexistent Ghibli saga; and that an identical story can be told in Diana Wynne Jones’ book does not justify this cinematic treatment. At the precise moment that one prepares for the biggest revelations and a presumable emotional outburst, Earwig and the witch stop and leaves us with a span of noses and an inconceivable feeling of disbelief and frustration. Something unusual.

