The Aboriginal’s Best Kept Secret to Memorize

Australian Aborigines participating in an event in 1981. (Image credit: Wikipedia).

We live in the age of “extended memory.” Those of us who, like me, have blackouts, we rely on the notebook on our mobile phone, on the electronic agenda of our PC and even on social networks, which remind us of the birthday of our friends. The old memorization techniques are left behind, we may not have used them extensively since we learned the multiplication tables back in prehistoric times. But not everyone can rely on technology. There are, for example, the biosciences students, who need to memorize huge amounts of anatomical data. How do they do that? Many times resorting to mnemonic aids.

This they may highlight the method of loci, which helps to remember the objects that make up a set (for example, items on the shopping list) after having previously placed them (mentally) in the rooms of some place that is familiar to us. . The technique is so old that it got its name from Cicero (loci means “places” in Latin) who already used it to memorize speeches he would give in the Roman Senate.

Today I discovered that there is an even older memorization technique, the results of which – judging by a recent experiment – seem unbeatable. It comes to us from Australia, and it seems that it has been used by the aborigines since time immemorial. In reality it is a variation of the technique used by Cicero which they call “dream song”.

In the animistic belief system of the Australian First Nations, these songs are sung while walking a mental path across the land (or sometimes the sky) observing a list of geographic formations in the landscape. They usually refer to journeys made by the spirits of the ancestors, and they describe a concatenation of events that helped the landscape take the shape it has now.

Australian Aboriginal culture still survives thanks among other things to oral tradition, and is in fact one of the oldest on Earth. For 60,000 years, stories and ancestral knowledge managed to pass from generation to generation thanks to these “dream songs”.

The ancient stories they tell, woven into their handicrafts, songs and dances, are intimately linked to the landscape. Thanks to them, the elderly could remember crucial information about the seasons, food sources, navigation, tool making and laws. All of which happened while walking alongside certain plants, animals, or rocks.

As we can see, the technique is very similar to the aforementioned loci method, although it is very likely that it is much older. Regarding its usefulness, even today, we can say that it has been experimentally proven thanks to a new work carried out by Australian researchers, with a group of 76 medical students located in rural areas of the great island-continent.

The volunteers were basically divided into three groups, and asked to memorize a list with the names of 20 butterflies. Each group spent half an hour trying to memorize the list, although different methodologies were used. The first group, led by an experienced Aboriginal educator, toured a garden building a story in which each butterfly name was connected to some visible feature, such as a rock, a plant, or a concrete block. Then the students practiced what they had learned, mentally walking the path and remembering each element and the name of the butterfly associated with it.

The second group used the classic loci method in memorization, which, as we know, consists of mentally going through a well-known place (the childhood home for example) trying to visualize the elements that we want to remember, and that we have previously “associated” with images of the furniture, corners, characters and objects that we remember so well. This method, which is also known as “memory palace”Helps to build a mental edification with a great variety of objects associated with the different rooms, and is very useful when you want to learn structured information in multiple sections.

As for the third group, they were not given any instructions so in principle they did not use any mnemonic tricks, but basically tried to “brood” the list with the names of the 20 species of butterfly.

When the test was over, the students in groups 1 and 2 performed much better than those in group 3. But the group using the Australian dream song technique made significantly fewer errors than those using the loci method.

The list was later returned to them and they were allowed to practice their memorization again (each using their initial method). Group members who practiced the Aboriginal method almost doubled the probability of obtaining a full. In contrast, those in the control group only got a 50% improvement on their second attempt.

From what I can read, the students who practiced with this ancient method not only found it useful in the educational context but also found it interesting and fun.

The results suggest that narrative-based techniques could continue to be useful in the study of biomechanical sciences, especially when the order of events matters. However, this ancient form of learning only works if it is practiced. In fact, six weeks after the experiment, the participants were asked to recall the famous list of butterflies. Do you know what happened? Well, those who had used the method of loci (or “memory palace”) obtained the best mark, while both those who “brooded” the list and the followers of the aboriginal method equaled in score.

Moral: in memorization as in sex, the best results are obtained through practice.

The work carried out by researchers from the Deakin University of Victoria (Australia) has been published in the journal PLOS ONE.

I found out by reading Sciencealert.com.

