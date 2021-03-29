The Abell 78 nebula, spectacular in this new Hubble image

This planetary nebula is located about 5,000 light years away of us in the constellation Cygnus. Also known as ACO 78, PK 081-14.1, and ARO 174, Abell 78 is 2.8 light-years in diameter. Its halo is made up mostly of hydrogen and its inner elliptical ring is made of helium.

“After depleting the nuclear fuel in their cores, stars with a mass around 0.8 to 8 times the mass of our Sun collapse to form hot, dense white dwarf stars. As this process occurs, the dying star will shed its outer layers of material, forming an elaborate cloud of gas and dust known as a planetary nebula. “ the Hubble astronomers explain. “This phenomenon is not uncommon, and planetary nebulae are a popular focus for astrophotographers because of their beautiful and complex shapes.”