The Spanish monarchy will have its own ‘The Crown’. The producer Weekend Studio prepares an adaptation of the podcast The Story Lab’s ‘XRey’, that will narrate the process of abdication of Juan Carlos I, current king emeritus. Among the company’s titles is the miniseries ‘Hache’, starring Adriana Ugarte and Javier Rey for Netflix.

‘XRey’ is a Spotify podcast broadcast on May 19. The program made an extensive review of the life of the former head of state, getting closer to his personal facet than that of the monarch. The content, produced by The Story Lab, owned by Dentsu Aegis Network, has been among the three most successful Spotify podcasts in Spain since its launch.

Fragmented into ten parts, ‘XRey’ has testimonies from political figures, historical analysts and investigative journalists and was produced by Toni Garrido. “Garrido’s team has brought with ‘XRey’ a brilliant and creative story that has become a hit on Spotify due to its intense political thriller beat,” Michael Iskas, president of The Story Lab told Deadline.

The television series will focus especially on the key moments that led to the current King Emeritus to abdicate in 2014 in favor of his son, the current monarch Felipe VI. According to Deadline, the circumstances of his departure were “sudden and inexplicable”. The project, at the moment, does not have a channel or streaming service for its official distribution.

Tomás Cimadevilla, president of Weekend Studio, added that ‘XRey’ has “a powerful mix of intrigue, royalty and power play at the international level.” Cimadevilla also added that this “fascinating story” that managed to “captivate” listeners on Spotify “has potential” for a television adaptation.