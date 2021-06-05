The ABCs of voting in a pandemic; sanitary protocol

MEXICO CITY.

Going to the polls tomorrow may raise doubts, because the elections are taking place in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. However, the National Electoral Institute (INE) has implemented health care measures to minimize the risk of contracting and spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus when casting the vote.

Among the measures taken by the electoral authorities to guarantee the safety of citizens is the mandatory use of face masks, constant disinfection of surfaces and respect for a healthy distance, so that there may only be two voters in the polling place at the same time.

In addition, the screens will not have a curtain and each citizen will be able to use their own pen to mark the ballots.

In this regard, INE counselors have explained that the procedure to go to vote remains the same, only that measures have been introduced to mitigate the risks of contagion of covid-19 to reduce the possible concerns that citizens could generate by going lets vote.

Protection measures

Every person who goes to the polling place on Election Day must:

Wear a mask, preferably double or KN95.

Respect 1.5 meters of distance between people. In confined spaces, ensure separation as much as possible. Disinfect your hands frequently. Clean surfaces regularly. Do not touch your face (eyes, nose and mouth). Avoid any kind of physical contact. Do not shake hands, hug or kiss. Practice etiquette sneezing. Not spit. Do not eat food inside the box. At the end of your activities in the box, wash hands and exposed areas.

RECOMMENDATIONS

When leaving the box, clean personal items such as keys, purse, wallet or glasses with a cloth with soap and water or alcohol. Wear a protective mask.

Avoid talking in the box or using the cell phone.

Bring your own pen or marker to avoid sharing items. Do not use high-thickness markers or oil-based markers.

Do not go with minors. Consult the results through the PREP diffusers to avoid agglomerations in the boxes.