The Wrestling does not stop for him Coronavirus, at least virtually, because the company AAA decided to organize a tournament on April 12, like the Liga MX with his eLigaMX, the three-time star comes with the Fight AAA esports.

Through their social networks the Triple A, announced the start of the tournament, without giving so many more details than the start for Sunday April 12th.

We announce the AAA Esports Legends Tournaments. 8 weeks with Smash Bros Ultimate, Street Fighter V, KOF XIII and 2002, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Ultra Street Fighter IV, Street Fighter II Turbo and GranBlue: Fantasy Versus. Join and face the best players #AlwaysFight #LegendsAAA pic.twitter.com/Ety7hp8Yrr – LuchaAAAEsports (@LuchaAAAesports) April 7, 2020

AAA wrestlers will be present teaming up with professional esports participants who will bring to life a range of virtual wrestlers who will compete week by week in the 8 most popular fighting games in Mexico’s history: Super Smash Bros Ultimate Street Fighter V: Champion Edition The King of Fighters XIII Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Street Fighter IV Street Fighter II Grand Blue: Fantasy Versus Super Street Fighter II.

