The 99 euro LIDL cordless vacuum cleaner that puts Xiaomi in check | Life

Brooms are the past, the advent of cordless vacuum cleaners has ended their reign of dust and waste. If you’re looking to ditch your broom, you might be interested in this rechargeable handheld vacuum.

Classic vacuum cleaners have been with us for a long time, before they were large armatrostes with a cable connected to the current that hindered their mobility. For some time now, handheld vacuum cleaners have appeared and have changed the way of cleaning the home.

Yes, its main function is still to absorb dust and dirt from the home. But By having a more compact size and integrated battery, they allow the user to have greater versatility of movement when using this appliance. You should not be looking to see if the cable is snagged on something or if it is going to disconnect.

Among the many options that we find for these appliances, the Lidl manual vacuum cleaner manages to be one of the most complete and with a very competitive price: 99.99 euros. We are facing a 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner with different heads and rechargeable batteries.

By having interchangeable heads, the vacuum cleaner can be used in two different modes: as a traditional vacuum cleaner and as a more compact vacuum cleaner. This second mode is designed for places with a reduced space such as the car or, for example, use this head for cleaning the sofa.

This vacuum cleaner integrates a motor with a high rotation speed, which allows to collect both hairs and dust and more solid particles such as crumbs. In addition, it has a bagless system so you do not have to buy spare parts every so often. In terms of autonomy, the 2,200 mAh battery offers up to 30 minutes of continuous use.

It is possible that this figure is somewhat short if we compare it with a traditional robot vacuum cleaner such as the Cecotec Conga 1790. But this type of broom type vacuum cleaners are much more powerful. In fact, if we compare it with the Xiaomi G9, with a similar design and characteristics, we are seeing a price difference of 60%.

If you want to know more about these appliances and, above all, to know which is the one that best suits your use and home, it is best that you visit the guide we have made. In it we explain with examples the advantages and disadvantages of a selection of broom vacuum cleaners such as the Lidl.

