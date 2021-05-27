The $ 928 billion infrastructure plan Republicans send to Biden



On May 13, President Biden met with Republican senators at the White House.

Photo: TJ Kirkpatrick / Getty Images

After shuffling two very disparate figures, the Republican congressmen reached an agreement among themselves and finalized a project of $ 928,000 million dollars, a counterproposal for the president Joe biden on the American Jobs Plan, which includes investments in infrastructure.

The proposal comes a few days after President Biden will try to convince the opposition in Congress to join his bill, which he reduced from $ 2.25 billion to $ 1.7 billion. The counterproposal is almost half, so a heated push-and-pull is anticipated.

“We believe that this counter offer complies with what President Biden told us in the Oval Office,” defended the senator. Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia), referring to the meeting that the president had with senators on May 13. “It adheres to the characteristics of the central infrastructure … It is a serious effort to achieve a bipartisan agreement.”

The plan includes $ 257 billion for roads, bridges and other public works projects, in a multi-year investment. Like President Biden’s bill, Republicans set eight-year investments.

On Twitter, the senator said the project focuses on President Biden’s “infrastructure priorities” but from a “responsible fiscal perspective.”

Today’s counteroffer is a serious effort to reach a compromise with @potus that achieves our shared infrastructure priorities in a fiscally responsible way. It is our hope that this proposal sets us on a path toward an agreement that tackles the issues facing our nation. pic.twitter.com/BTKtiEtRNc – Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) May 27, 2021

Capito considered that his plan showed the interest of his party to negotiate an infrastructure agreement “in good faith”, although this is still very far from President Biden’s proposal.

The White House has advanced its rejection of the Republicans’ intention to increase taxes in general. This Wednesday, the spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre – the first openly gay woman to lead the official conference – recalled that President Biden is clear not to redirect money destined for the pandemic, for his infrastructure plan, in addition to rejecting the increase in taxes to those who earn less than $ 400,000 annually.

“Negotiations work in this really fun way: we make an offer, they counter, and then we counter,” he said. “The president’s red line, the line in the sand, has been very, very clear … he wants to make sure we don’t tax people who earn less than … $ 400,000 a year.”

In a meeting of President Biden with the so-called “Big 4” of Congress, the minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), and the minority in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy (California), expressed their rejection of increasing corporate taxes and the wealthiest.

What does it contemplate

Among other aspects, the Republicans’ plan considers:

>> $ 98,000 million for transit system

>> $ 46 billion for the passenger train system

>> $ 21 billion for security

>> $ 56,000 million for airports

>> $ 72 billion for drinking water infrastructure

>> $ 65,000 million to improve the Internet network