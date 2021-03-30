The 911 will be the last Porsche to go electric (in a pinch)

Enlarge

ACD March 30, 2021

The Porsche 911 will be the last Porsche model to go electric, although the German brand is trying to avoid it.

The most purists have not yet forgiven Porsche for entering the SUV segment. Nor have they overlooked its commitment to electric cars, although the German sports car brand has good news for them: it will electrify its range, although the Porsche 911 will be the last to release an electric variant (and it is not yet confirmed if it will).

This has been confirmed by the head of global sales of Porsche, Detlev von Platen, who has indicated that the 911 will continue to run on gasoline for the foreseeable future and will be the last to adopt mechanical 100 × 100 electrical.

Porsche works on a green gasoline for the 911

Porsche is giving a big boost to green. By 2030, the high-performance automaker says it will be “carbon neutral” and that 80 percent of the cars and SUVs it makes will be electric or plug-in hybrids.

To delay this electrical transformation in the 911, Porsche is also working with several energy companies in a carbon-neutral artificial fuel that can be burned in internal combustion engines without contributing to global warming.

For now, fuel costs about $ 10 per liter and is too expensive for the general public. The company hopes to reduce the cost to about $ 2 per liter.

Porsche calls it eFuel and if it can be made in sufficient quantities at low prices it could provide a way to drive its remaining gasoline cars and even old Porsche without contributing to climate change. And is that more than 70 percent of the Porsche that have been manufactured continue to circulate, added von Platen.

Porsche, however, will continue to add electric cars to its range, has revealed von Platen. The culprit is the great success of the Porsche Taycan. More than 20,000 units of the electric sports sedan were sold worldwide last year, almost as many as Porsche sold of its 718, Boxster and Cayman sports models combined. The already announced Taycan Cross Turismo, a family version of the Taycan, will be joined by the electric Macan.