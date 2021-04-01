The 90s Spider-Man would have a cameo in Into the Spider-Verse 2

The sequel to “Spider-Man: A New Universe” is currently being produced but at the moment few details are known about this long-awaited continuation that is scheduled to arrive in October next year. However, the people of That Hastag Show have released an article commenting on a potential cameo that we would have in the film and that It would take us to the animated series that Spider-Man had during the 90s.

As we can read, although for now it is not an official confirmation, it is said that voice actor Christopher Daniel Barnes would be closing the deal to have a small stake in the film. Barnes voiced Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the series that took place between 1994 and 1998 and his participation would be limited to an extended cameo of about 5-10 minutes in length, without excessive involvement in the main plot. He would appear a couple of times during the movie and then during the third act.

Although it was imaginable, it is said that the visual aspect of this version of the wall-crawler will respect the style that Spider-Man had in that series, in a design that will mix the drawing style of the 90s with the tone of the world created in “A new universe”.

Via information | That Hastag Show