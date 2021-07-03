The 90’s are back

07/03/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

.

Berger, Nedved, Poborský, Smicer, Brian Laudrup or Peter Schmeichel are just some names from the Czech Republic and Denmark that were part of two historic teams that will act as a mirror for their heirs this Saturday at the Baku Olympic Stadium, where both the team from Jaroslav Silhavy and Kasper Hjulmand will seek to reflect in the mirror of the past.

Denmark, surprise champion in Sweden 1992, and the Czech Republic, runner-up in England 1996 already as a separate country from Slovakia, reaped their best results in those already distant 1990s, in which both teams, Despite not being favorites for almost anyone, they gave the bell.

Decades later, they will meet for the second time in the history of a European Championship to reach the semifinals. Previously, they also met in the quarterfinals in Portugal 2004 with a victory for the Czech Republic (3-0), which finally finished in third place.

Since then, both Danish and Czech have been practically invisible in all tournaments and they are facing a unique opportunity to be among the four best in Europe. And, both of them will do it with good feelings.

The Czech Republic comes to the event after beating the Netherlands in the round of 16. He won with solvency, 0-2, helped by the expulsion of Matthijs de Ligt and thanks to goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick, who reached four in the tournament to place only one behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Schick will be the main weapon of the Central European team, who only has one doubt, that of his captain Vladimír Darida, who could not play against the Netherlands due to some inconvenience. The Czech captain has options to return to the eleven after completing two consecutive practices with the group.

If he finally does not make it to the appointment, his replacement will be Antonin Barak, who successfully replaced Darida in the round of 16. The rest of the Czech players are one hundred percent and Silhavy could repeat the 4-3-3 with almost the same ones that eliminated the Netherlands.

The win against Wales in the quarterfinals has triggered the expectations of Denmark, which he believes himself capable of going very far in a Eurocup in which it has been known to overcome admirably the loss from the first game due to a heart problem of its top star, Christian Eriksen.

The “Red Dynamite” feels very safe with the 5-2-3 implemented in the last three games by Hjulmand, a very flexible system in which center-back Andreas Christensen frequently rises to the middle to achieve superiority. And in which the young Damsgaard has made the “ten” of Denmark forget.

Hjulmand has also been forced to other modifications due to injury or illness, but the team has not suffered. Against Wales, Dolberg took over from the striker Poulsen, the team’s top scorer until then. And he responded with two goals.

While there are a number of upset players like captain Simon Kjær, Hjulmand assumes they will all be recovered to play against the Czech Republic on Saturday, an opponent he has praised for their intensity and collective strength. He has even said that he would have preferred to play the Netherlands.

Part of the success is due to the fact that he has played all three group matches at the Parken in Copenhagen. And the eighth in Amsterdam did so with a majority of the Danish public due to the Netherlands’ refusal to let Welsh fans travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Baku, on the other hand, Denmark will have a much more modest support and will be a visitor for the first time in a tournament that will experience a tie with a look back on the successes of the past that both rivals want to repeat.

Probable lineups

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Coufal, Celustka, Kalas, Kaderabek; Holes; Masopust, Soucek, Barak, Sevcik; and Schick.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Kjær, Christensen, Vestergaard; Wass, Delaney, Højbjerg, Maehle; Braithwaite, Damsgaard; Dolberg

Referee: Björn Kuipers (Netherlands).

Stadium: Baku Olympic Stadium (Azerbaijan).

Hour: 18: 00h