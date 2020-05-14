Autonomy is one of the most important factors when choosing a new mobile, so you should always analyze this feature well before buying a terminal. It is not easy to find the smartphone with the most battery, since the market is made up of thousands of different models. To facilitate your search, we are going to prepare a buying guide with the most battery-powered phones you can buy in 2020.

For this to be a complete guide, before moving on to the mobile recommendations we will talk about the aspects that you must take into account when choosing a mobile phone for its battery and the selection criteria that we have used when track the market in search of smartphones with better autonomy. Let’s go to the mess!

Aspects to value when choosing a mobile for its battery

Going into the market to find a mobile with excellent autonomy will help you discover that there is different aspects that make up the Battery section. Below, we talk about those details that you should take into account when choosing.

Milliamps per hour: Looking at the milliamps per hour (mAh) of the battery is key if this is the feature of the phone that worries you the most. Represents the

electric charge that the battery is capable of storing, therefore, the more milliamps it has, the longer it will last. Normally, the more mAh the battery has, the bigger the battery will be and, directly, the dimensions of the phone. However, two mobiles with the same mAh may not have the same duration, since other factors influence such as system optimization, battery materials, the screen brightness with which the terminal is used, etc.

Fast charging system: It is also important to know if the phone in question has a fast charging system, a detail common in the market for a few years. Thanks to this feature, it is already possible to fully charge some batteries in just one hour. Using more voltage and amperage than traditional loads, manufacturers have managed to significantly reduce charging time. To take this aspect into account, you should look at whether the phone you are going to buy has fast charge and how many are its watts (W). Typically, more watts represents more charging speed.

Wireless charging and reversible wireless charging: Other technologies that have appeared on the market in recent years are contact wireless charging and reversible wireless charging. With the first one, the mobile is charged when in contact with a base connected to a power source. In the second case we have reversible wireless charging, which allows the phone to act as a charger for other devices when in contact with them.

In addition to these three main aspects, there are also others that have a significant influence, such as the operating system. The more modern the software, the better the phone battery management will be. On the other hand, it is also connector type important charger: microUSB, USB Type C, etc.

Selection criteria

The aspects mentioned above are part of our selection criteria, but there are other factors that we have taken into account. First of all, to have a current guide, we have looked at those mobiles that have been released 6 months or less ago.

This leads us to find brands that are characterized by creating monumental batteries, such as Oukitel, but also with more popular manufacturers such as Samsung or Xiaomi. In addition, also we have taken into account our analyzes of the selected terminals to know if its autonomy really is excellent or is limited to large figures that are not reflected later in the quality.

On the other hand, this buying guide includes phones that you can buy without problems in stores in the western market. Asia has known the launch of some terminals with better autonomy, but their sale has not yet been carried out in countries like Spain.

Without further delay, we turn to recommend phones with more battery that you can find in the market in 2020.

Oukitel WP6

Oukitel is a Chinese brand widely known for making smartphones with large batteries. One of them, presented in March 2020, is the Oukitel WP6, with an autonomy that will be more than enough. Specifically, this mobile has nothing more and nothing less than 10,000 mAh. This notably influences its dimensions: 76 x 155 x 11 mm, with a weight of 370 grams.

Its Li-Polymer battery also features 18W fast charge required, so charging speed is assured. All these specifications make the Oukitel WP6 the most battery-powered mobile released in 2020, but its potential goes much further.

Data sheet

Specifications Oukitel WP6

Dimensions76 x 155 x 11 mm

370 grams

6.3-inch IPS screen, Full HD +

ProcessorMediaTek Helio P70

RAM6 GB LPDDR3

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie

Storage 128 GB, expandable with microSD

CamerasRear: 48 MP main sensor, 5 MP portrait mode sensor and third 2 MP sensor.

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 10,000 mAh, 18W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, USB Type C, IP68

Those other specs start with a 6.3-inch screen with Full HD + resolution. As for its processor, this Oukitel WP6 mounts a Mediatek Helio P70 processor, while RAM remains at 6 GB. Its internal storage is 128 GB, although it can be expanded with a microSD card.

Its photographic system is complete, with three rear cameras led by a 48 MP main sensor and a 16 MP front camera. In short, this Oukitel WP6 is a complete terminal in which its 10,000 mAh battery stands out notably with 18W fast charge and USB Type C, all for less than 300 euros.

Oukitel WP6

Points for and against

In favor

Undoubted autonomy with 10,000 mAh

Against

That outstanding battery greatly increases the dimensions of the terminal

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung gave a real blow to the table of the affordable phone market with the Samsung Galaxy M31, a terminal that stands out especially for its beastly 6,000 mAh battery. This model of the South Korean manufacturer has little rival in this regard, which ensures with its battery an autonomy for several days.

It also has fast charge, in this case 15W, with charger that is included in the phone box. In addition, it should be mentioned that the battery type is Li-ion, without being able to be removed from the phone. As for the type of connector, we are talking about USB Type C.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Specifications

Dimensions75.1 mm x 159.0 mm x 9.8 mm

Weight174 grams

Screen 6.4 inches AMOLED Infinity Display at Full HD + resolution



Pixel Density 404 pixels per inch

Processor Samsung Exynos 9611

RAM 6 GB of RAM

One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 64 GB or 128 GB expandable via microSD card

CamerasRear: 64, 8, 5 and 5 megapixel quad Frontal: 32 megapixel f / 2.0

Battery 6000 mAh

Others

In addition to this excellent battery, there are other specifications that also stand out in the Samsung Galaxy M31, such as its 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. If we talk about its processor, it is a Samsung Exynos 9611, accompanied by a 6 GB RAM and internal storage of 64 or 128 GB expandable with microSD card.

Its photographic system is not bad either, with a quad rear camera (68, 8, 5 and 5 MP) and a 32 MP front camera. In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy M31 is a terminal with a modern design that wants conquer the market with a huge 6,000 mAh battery for less than 280 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Points for and against

In favor

6,000 mAh battery that stands out in its segment

Despite its 6,000 mAh, its dimensions and weight are comfortable

Against

We could ask you for a more powerful fast charge

HiSense KingKong 6

Another recent mobile with more battery is the HiSense KingKong 6, from the Chinese manufacturer HiSense. Its battery rises to 5,510 mAh, Thus becoming one of the most powerful autonomies on the market in 2020. How does this affect its dimensions? Well, the HiSense KingKong 6 stays at 76.4 x 166.2 x 9.5 mm and weighs 207 grams.

On the other hand, the battery of this terminal is Li-Polymer type, non-removable and also has fast charge. As a special detail, this HiSense KingKong 6 can grow to 10,010 mAh thanks to a case with a 4,500 mAh battery. Without a doubt, the battery is insured with this mobile that HiSense presented at the end of 2019.

Data sheet

Specifications HiSense KingKong 6

Dimensions76.4 x 166.2 x 9.5mm

207 grams

6.52-inch IPS screen, HD +

ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60

RAM4 / 6 GB

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie

Storage 128 GB, expandable with microSD

CamerasRear: 13 MP main sensor, 2 MP portrait mode sensor and 2 MP macro lens.

Frontal: 8 MP

5,510 mAh battery, expandable with 4,500 mAh case | Fast charge

Others Fingerprint reader on the back, USB On the Go

This HiSense KingKon 6 is also interesting for other specifications, such as its 6.52-inch screen with HD + resolution. Its processor is a Mediatek Helio P60, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

It does not especially highlight the potential of its rear camera, consisting of three sensors of 13, 2 and 2 MP. As for its front camera, it has a single 8 MP sensor. After analyzing its specifications, it is clear that this HiSense KingKong 6 can not miss on your list when looking for a new mobile if you are interested in autonomy, since its battery can grow to beastly 10,010 mAh.

HiSense KingKong 6

Points for and against

In favor

An outstanding battery with 5,510 mAh

The case with 4,500 mAh battery

Against

The battery is beastly, but the rest of its specifications are insufficient for its price

Ulefone Armor 7

Ulefone is another of the Chinese brands that is used to creating mobiles with large batteries that also stand out for their resistance. A good example of this is the Ulefone Armor 7, with a 5,500 battery that ensures autonomy for several days, and with special protections that make it one of the strongest and most powerful mobiles on the market.

The power in this case refers to its Mediatek Helio P90 processor, from which you can demand good performance along with 8 GB of RAM. We can not ignore the screen of this Ulefone Armor 7, a 6.3-inch IPS and Full HD + resolution.

Data sheet

Specifications Ulefone Armor 7

Dimensions81 x 165.8 x 13.6 mm

290 grams

6.3-inch IPS screen, Full HD +

ProcessorMediaTek Helio P90

RAM8 GB

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie

Storage 128 GB, expandable with microSD

CamerasRear: 48 MP main sensor, standard 16 MP sensor and 8 MP telephoto lens.

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery5,500 mAh | Fast charge 15W

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB On the Go and USB Type C

As you can see in the previous tab, the 5,500 mAh battery of this Ulefone Armor 7 arrives accompanied by a fast charging system of 15 W. The breadth of its battery and its protection coating influence its dimensions, which remain at 81 x 165.8 x 13.6 mm and 290 grams of weight.

Finally, this Ulefone phone completes its specifications with a complete photographic system with 3 cameras on the back (48, 16 and 8 MP) and a front camera for 16 MP selfies. The level of this Ulefone Armor 7 is reflected in its price, which is around 450 euros, although it is possible to find it cheaper on e-commerce websites.

Ulefone Armor 7

Points for and against

In favor

They convince with their 5,500 mAh battery if you are looking for autonomy

Against

We could ask you for a more powerful fast charge

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

When you see the technical sheet of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the 108 MP of its rear camera impress, but you only have to go a little further to discover that it also has a 5,260 mAh battery. After analyzing the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, we conclude that its autonomy falls in love, allowing get away from the charger for about two days.

The Xiaomi terminal battery is the best you can find in its range, and even in other superior ones. At the height is also its 30W fast charging system, with which you can charge the battery in a few minutes. As for the dimensions, the Mi Note 10 remains at 157.8 x 74.2 x 9.67 mm and 208 grams of weight.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions157.8 x 74.2 x 9.67 mm

208 grams

6.47-inch AMOLED display

Up to 600 nits of brightness

DCI-P3 Color Spectrum



Resolution Full HD + (2340 x 1080 pixels)

398 PPI

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

RAM6 / 8 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 9

Storage 128/256 GB

CamerasRear: 108 MPf / 1.7 main with 12 and 8 MP OIS + x2 “tele” with 3.7x optical zoom, 10x hybrid and 50x digital zoom + 20MP Ultra Wide + macro lens

Frontal: 32 MP

Battery 5.260 mAh

30W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, TÜV Rheinland certified

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 also stands out for other of its specifications, such as the 6.47-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, depending on the model you choose.

As we said, the most surprising detail of the Chinese terminal is its photographic system consisting of 5 rear cameras, the main one with an impressive 108 MP, and a 32 MP front camera. Undoubtedly, If you are looking for a mobile with an excellent battery, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 should be on your list.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Points for and against

In favor

Best battery you can find in this price range

30W fast charge

Its huge battery does not represent extra thickness

Against

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Another phone that has surprised us with its great autonomy has been the Motorola Moto G8 Power, with a 5,000 mAh battery with a fast charge of 15 W. As we tell you in our analysis of the terminal, it has a superlative battery that can last up to 3 days with medium use, and up to 2 days with excessive use.

Despite having a battery of such capacity, the dimensions of the Motorola Moto G8 Power are very comfortable and the terminal does not feel heavy when holding it. Specifically, this phone has a size of 156 x 75.8 x 9.6 mm and weighs 197 grams.

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Specifications

Dimensions156 x 75.8 x 9.6 mm

Weight 197 grams

Screen: 6.4-inch IPS screen, 1080 x 2300 pixels



Pixel Density399 ppi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM4 GB

Android 10 operating system

Storage 64 GB expandable via microSD card

Cameras Four rear cameras: 16-megapixel f / 1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide-angle, 8-megapixel f / 2.2 telephoto lens and 2-megapixel f / 2.2 macro sensor. Front: 16 megapixels, f / 2.0,

Battery 5,000 mAh, fast charge 15W

Others Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, fingerprint reader, FM radio, USB Type-C

The autonomy of the Motorola terminal falls in love, but this also has other specifications you should consider. First off, the Moto G8 Power has a 6.4-inch IPS display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, and 4GB of RAM.

As for its photographic system, we are talking about four rear cameras led by a 16 MP sensor and a 16 MP front camera. In general, this Motorola Moto G8 Power is a terminal that bet on an incredible battery, up to three days, and a very good sound section.

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Points for and against

In favor

Huge autonomy of up to three days

Very comfortable dimensions

Against

We could ask you for a more powerful fast charge

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Another of the most battery-powered phones on the market in 2020 is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, one of the best-selling candidates of the year. But let’s be more clear, how many milliamps per hour does the battery of this Xiaomi have? Specifically we talk about about 5,020 mAh that promise to give life to the phone for several days.

Thanks to 18W fast charging, the speed when filling the power of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S is assured. With a 5,020 mAh battery, we must look at the dimensions of the terminal, which remain at 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8 m and 209 grams of weight.

Redmi Note 9S, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + HDR10 display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole



Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4 / 6GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Cameras Rear: 48 MP main 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 120 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack

This Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S, which is also not missing from our list of best mobile phones in value for money, completes its specifications with a 6.67-inch IPS screen with FHD + resolution and HDR10 technology. Its brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, specially designed for gaming, and it has 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage.

Four are the rear cameras that the Redmi Note 9S carries: main 48 MP, Ultra Wide 8 MP, macro sensor 5 MP and depth sensor 2 MP, while the front remains at 16 MP. Analyzing the Xiaomi mobile catalog, we find that this Redmi Note 9S ranks as one of the company’s most profitable mobiles, with a battery that promises.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Points for and against

In favor

Promising autonomy without affecting the dimensions of the terminal

Against

realme 6i

Realme’s mobile catalog is wide and promising thanks to phones like the realme 6i, one of the best phones you can find below 175 euros. “Affordable, balanced and with excellent autonomy”, that is the conclusion we draw from our analysis of the realme 6i, and that is why it is present in this selection.

With a 5,000 mAh battery, the Chinese firm’s phone can perfectly endure the two days of use. In addition to the large capacity of its battery, this is also due to the energy efficiency for which its Mediatek Helio G80 processor is committed. It is not until you use your photographic abilities when autonomy suffers, although it is still one of the best for this price.

realme 6i

Specifications

Dimensions 164.4 x 75.4 x 9.0mm

199 grams

6.5-inch HD + IPS display (1600 x 720 pixels)

Gorilla Glass 3

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G80

RAM3 / 4 GB

Realme UI based Android 10 operating system

Storage 64/128 GB eMMC 5.1

CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.8 PDAF, 1080p video @ 30fps + 8 MP Ultra Wide 119 ° + 2 MP 4 cm macro + 2MP B&W depth sensor f / 2.4

Frontal:16 MP f / 2.0

Battery 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charge and reverse charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, USB Type C

We cannot ignore the fast charging of this 18W realme 6i. Although it is not the fastest offered by realme, it is enough to charge the phone battery from 0 to 100 in just an hour and a half. Further, this realme 6i also has a reverse charging system which will allow you to use it to charge other devices.

Definitely, if you are looking for a cheap phone with excellent autonomy, the realme 6i is the answer. In addition, you can enjoy great performance and good results from its photographic system. Its price? Less than 180 euros.

realme 6i

Points for and against

In favor

Excellent autonomy

Good fast charge performance

Against

Its autonomy suffers (slightly) when squeezing its photographic capabilities

OPPO A9 2020

After finishing the review of the OPPO A9 2020, our conclusion was clear: it has a huge 5,000 mAh battery so you can not worry about charging it for a few days. If your use is not too demanding, the OPPO A9 2020 can last up to 3 days perfectly, which places the Chinese terminal as one of the rivals to beat autonomously in the mid-range of 2020.

With regular use of social networks, photos and moments on Netflix or YouTube, the OPPO A9 2020 -which shares the battery with the OPPO A5 2020-, can overcome 8 or even 9 hours of screen without difficulties. On the contrary, it does not have a fast charging system that increases speed when charging.

OPPO A9 2020

Specifications

Dimensions75.6 mm x 163.6 mm x 9.1 mm

Weight 195 grams

Screen 6.5-inch IPS, HD + resolution, 270 pixels per inch



Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM4 GB

Operating systemColorOS 6 on Android 9

Storage 128 GB

48 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.25 + 2 MP f / 2.4 + 2 MP f / 2.4 Rear Cameras | 16 megapixel front

Battery5,000 mAh | Reverse charge

Others: NFC, headphone jack, FM radio

As we said, this OPPO A9 2020 does not have fast charge, but it does have reverse charging which allows you to use its power to charge other devices. In short, it is a terminal that will allow you to stop worrying about looking for the charger for a few days, a strong point that is well accompanied by the performance and results of its photographic system, all for a price suitable for almost all budgets.

OPPO A9 2020

Points for and against

In favor

Excellent autonomy

Integrates reverse charging system

Against

