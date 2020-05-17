May 17 is a very special date for all athletes. A day that became the award for work with the achievement of the Copa del Rey in 2013 and LaLiga in 2014. The two titles were won that day and that is why the rojiblancos will always have something with this day in May. The goals of Miranda and Godín are history of the club, like many others. If we stop to think about it, What are the goals that fans have shouted the most Atlético de Madrid?

1. Godín vs FC Barcelona (LaLiga 2013-2014)

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid – La Liga

They could have won the league at home against Malaga, but in the retina of all the rojiblancos fans there will always be the performance of Willy Caballero. It stopped everything and stopped the desire to be champion at home. The match at Camp Nou was heart-stopping. “The final of LaLiga”, they called it. After Barça got ahead, Godín equalized. The tie gave Atleti its tenth league. It was also a May 17 and it was also one of the most shouted goals in the history of the team.

2. Simeone vs Albacete (Liga 1995-1996)

It is the goal that gave Atlético Madrid the so-called ‘double’. They had gone ahead with a goal from Kiko but that of the Argentine was the sentence to the game and to a league they had deserved from the first game. It is the last time that the club has managed to win both national titles in the same season.

3. Carrasco vs Real Madrid (Final Champions League 2016)

After the Lisbon final, Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid faced each other again in a Champions League final. Madrid went ahead and, reaching the end, Carrasco tied. With everything lost, the Belgian gave wings to his team. It was the reverse of what had happened in the previous final. For the relief he was at the time, he was one of the most shouted.

4. Godín vs Real Madrid (Final Champions League 2014)

In this case, Atlético took the lead. Godín’s goal gave wings to Atleti who was 2 minutes away from winning their first Champions League. The Uruguayan, who a week earlier had scored at the Camp Nou, again brought madness to the red and white stands.

5. Forlán vs Fulham (Europa League 2010)

Atlético had been more than forty years without going to a European final. The one in Hamburg was a date with history. It was the first for many of the fans who had never seen their team lift a title.. The first joy for those who became fans being in the Second Division.

6. Marcos Llorente vs Liverpool (Champions League 2020)

Atlético was eliminated. The feeling was the same as that of the previous year when Juventus raised 2-0 in the first leg. This time an unexpected hero appeared: Marcos Llorente. He scored two goals that were the ticket to quarters and ended the nightmare that the red and white fans were suffering.

7. Koke vs FC Barcelona (Champions League 2014)

After 1-1 in the first leg, Calderón was a fortress that led his team to the semifinals. This goal by Koke put Atlético de Madrid ahead and would not stop going ahead throughout the match.

8. Griezmann vs Bayern Munich (Champions 2016)

At the bottom step before reaching the Milan final, Atlético faced Bayern. Saúl’s goal gave them an advantage in the first leg but the return was a hell of a German siege where Griezmann’s goal gave Atleti the pass to the final.

9. Adrián vs Chelsea (Champions League 2014)

Atlético arrived at Stamford Bridge 0-0 in the first leg. Torres’ goal put Chelsea ahead but the unexpected hero, Adrián López, put the tie and the advantage, by the factor of goals in the opposite field, for Atleti.