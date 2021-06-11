The 9 best Xiaomi phones you can buy in AliExpress

Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, POCO X3 Pro … In AliExpress you can find all Xiaomi phones, but only these are the best.

AliExpress and Xiaomi make the perfect pair when buying the smartphones of the Chinese manufacturer, as they are always usually at the best price in e-commerce. In this guide, we recommend The best Xiaomi phones you can buy on AliExpress.

You will be able to find the most advanced terminals that the company has launched in recent months, such as the flagship Mi 11, and also other lower in case you only need a cheap mobile for basic daily tasks. Next, we see which are the best Xiaomi phones that you can find in AliExpress and we review its main characteristics.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro aspires to be one of the best sellers of 2021, as it brings together great qualities at the best price. The first one is your screen 6.67-inch AMOLED, with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 120 Hz. In short, this screen has everything you need to see the content with the best quality.

The processor works under its chassis Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage in the cheapest version, more than enough features for a good performance on a day-to-day basis. In addition, the smartphone comes with MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

At the rear, with a design reminiscent of the Mi 11, are its four rear cameras: 108 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide angle, 5 MP telemacro and 2 MP depth sensor. In addition, its value also lies in autonomy, with a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charge that will offer you a good performance both in days of use and in loading speed. You can buy it at AliExpress for 235 euros.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi 9T

The first cheap Xiaomi launched in 2021 is the Redmi 9T, which offers you great features for just over 100 euros. On its front we find an IPS panel of 6.53 inches with Full HD + resolution, more than outstanding in this price range. Without a doubt, more than enough to offer a good viewing experience on a day-to-day basis.

Your processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, Accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that you can expand by microSD. This chip can easily fulfill basic tasks, such as chatting on WhatsApp, watching videos on YouTube or taking pictures. Speaking of this, we take the opportunity to mention that the Redmi 9T mounts up to four cameras on its rear, with a more relevant role for the sensor 48 MP main and 8 MP ultra wide angle.

If we look inside the smartphone again, we find the jewel in the crown, an immense 6,000 mAh battery that could reach up to three days of use on a single charge. In addition, it supports 18W fast charging. By the way, it is also important to know that the Redmi 9T factory has MIUI 11 based on Android 10, but that its update to Android 11. You can buy it at AliExpress for 119 euros.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi’s flagship in 2021 is the Wed 11 and of course you can buy it at AliExpress. We are talking about a high-end terminal with a beautiful design, which surprises with its lightness and thinness. It is palpable that the manufacturer has been careful in its creation also when we tested its screen 6.81-inch AMOLED with refresh rate of 120 Hz and resolution Full HD +Well, it looks like a thousand wonders.

You can expect the best power from its processor, the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which in the cheapest version of the phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The performance of this Xiaomi Mi 11 is exquisite, being one of the fastest Android of the moment. Of course, your operating system is MIUI 12 based on Android 11, with update available to the most current version of the Xiaomi customization layer.

With this smartphone you can get fantastic captures, something understandable if we see that it has a 108 MP main camera that comes reinforced with an ultra wide angle of 13 MP and a telemacro of 5 MP. High level is also everything it offers in terms of autonomy, with a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W fast charging, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging. You can buy it on AliExpress for 677 euros.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The design of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite it falls in love with the naked eye, with a thickness of just 6.81 millimeters that makes it one of the thinnest smartphones of recent times. Its screen is also excellent, with technology AMOLED, size of 6.55 inches and 90 Hz refresh rate. Generally speaking, this panel looks great.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite also offers good performance, with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G that makes a good team with the 6 GB of RAM of the terminal. Android 11 with MIUI 12 It is its operating system, with next update to MIUI 12.5.

The main camera of the smartphone, 64 MP, is the one that offers the best photographic results. It is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro lens. As far as autonomy is concerned, the Mi 11 Lite mounts a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, being expected a not very large capacity due to its thin thickness. You can buy it at AliExpress for 254 euros.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi went back to offering cutting-edge specifications at the tightest price with the Xiaomi Mi 10T, a great terminal that you can buy in AliExpress for 323 euros. Assemble a spectacular display of 6.67 inch with Full HD + resolution and, attention, 144 Hz refresh rate.

The processor in charge of giving life to the terminal is Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, so you will not have any problem using applications and games, whatever they are. For this it also goes together with a 6 GB RAM memory, and a 128 GB storage to store your apps and files. Its version is MIUI 12 based on Android 10, but it already has update to Android 11.

If you are interested in the details of the photographic system, you should know that the Mi 10T mounts a triple 64 MP rear camera, 13 MP ultra wide angle and 5 MP macro. Its battery is very large, of 5,000 mAh, and can be charged in just over an hour thanks to its compatibility with 33W fast charge.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

As you might expect, the Pro version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T is even better. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, for sale in AliExpress for 474 euros, repeat with the spectacular screen of 6.67 inch with Full HD + resolution and refresh rate of 144 Hz. Inside it is also the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 which, together with 8 GB of RAM in this case, offers a powerful and fast performance whatever the task to be executed.

The improvements with respect to the standard version are also noticeable in the photographic section, since its main camera offers even better captures thanks to having 108 MP. Autonomy, yes, is the same, with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge. Without a doubt, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is one of the best cheap high-end phones to date.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

LITTLE F3

Another affordable high-end is the LITTLE F3, which also aspires to succeed in the market for its striking value for money. Let’s start by talking about your screen 6.67-inch AMOLED, Full HD + with refresh rate of 120 Hz, which has everything you need to watch videos, series and movies on the terminal without problems.

Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which in the cheapest version works together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This POCO F3 does not lack power, which ensures great performance with all kinds of tasks. This model has only been on the market for a few months, so it has MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

More reserved in terms of photography is the POCO F3, although its 48 MP main camera it is more than enough to take good pictures. To its list of specifications we add a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charge, and details such as NFC, side fingerprint reader and Dolby Atmos sound. All this, and much more, can be yours if you buy the POCO F3 for only 292 euros on AliExpress.

Buy on AliExpress: LITTLE F3

POCO X3 Pro

Attractive the less is the POCO X3 Pro, another of the Xiaomi phones that you can buy in AliExpress right now. There are many characteristics that attract the attention of this mobile below 200 euros, but we will start by talking about its screen of 6.67 inch, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The truth is that it is a real delight to enjoy such a fluid panel in this price range.

This POCO X3 Pro has a lot of power to move the heaviest applications and games, and the “fault” of this is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 860. 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage complete the configuration of this model, although it is also available with 8GB + 256GB. Inside, MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

As we told you in the analysis of the POCO X3 Pro, among its strengths is the autonomy, with a 5,160 mAh battery and 33W fast charge that holds the pull well even if you keep the 120 Hz of the screen activated. Finally, it should be mentioned that the smartphone has a quad rear camera with a 48 MP main lens. You can buy the POCO X3 Pro on AliExpress for 192 euros.

Buy on AliExpress: POCO X3 Pro

LITTLE M3 Pro 5G

One of the most recent mobiles of the firm is the LITTLE M3 Pro 5G, which is set to conquer the market by being one of the cheapest 5G phones of the moment. Your screen is technology IPS and has 6.5 inches, plus Full HD + resolution plus a Outstanding 90 Hz refresh rate rare in 150 euros mobile phones.

We continue to tell you that the POCO M3 Pro is governed by a MediaTek Dimensity 700, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage in its cheapest version. In addition, the chip integrates a 5G modem to connect to the fastest phone networks. As for its operating system, it is MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

48 MP is the main camera of this smartphone, accompanied by a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. You can use it for several days without charging it, as you mount a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge. Its price is incredible, 150 euros in AliExpress, for a smartphone with 5G of these characteristics.

Buy on AliExpress: POCO M3 Pro 5G

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers.

