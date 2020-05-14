The great variety of mobile phone models on the market today means that you have dozens of options to choose from, whatever your budget may be. This guide focuses on the mid-range, increasingly competitive, to recommend you the best mid-range mobiles you can buy in 2020.

After choosing the best mobiles on the market, we lowered the bar to analyze a mid-range that has a lot to offer you by having grown significantly in recent years. Before talking in depth about the mobiles that make up our guide, let’s briefly explain what the selection criteria we have applied to the search are.

Selection criteria

We could divide the mid-range into two: affordable mid-range and premium mid-range. In this guide we will not establish differences as such, and we will talk about a general mid-range that encompasses mobiles ranging from 150 to 400 euros. Therefore, the first criterion we have applied is that of the budget.

Taking these economic limits into account, we have analyzed the market looking only at those mobiles that have been released to the market 6 months or less ago, this temporal barrier being our second selection criterion. With this choice, we aim to recommend you a current 2020 guide.

Finally, passing those budget and time limits, we have selected the best mobiles on the market, thoroughly analyzing its specifications and availability in stores e-commerce. Processor, RAM, cameras, battery, screen … The most outstanding components have been analyzed to elaborate the 2020 best mid-range mobile guide which begins below.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung has bet heavily on the mid-range in recent years, and we can see this in its complete catalog of mobiles. It highlights a phone that he presented in February 2020, the Samsung Galaxy M31, and that Go directly to our list of best mid-range mobiles.

The most outstanding section of this Galaxy M31 is its autonomy, thanks to a 6,000 mAh battery that justifies that this mobile also appears among the mobiles with the most battery on the market in 2020. In this sense, the Galaxy M31 has little rival, with a beastly battery that comes accompanied by a 15W fast charging system.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Specifications

Dimensions75.1 mm x 159.0 mm x 9.8 mm

Weight174 grams

Screen 6.4 inches AMOLED Infinity Display at Full HD + resolution



Pixel Density 404 pixels per inch

Processor Samsung Exynos 9611

RAM 6 GB of RAM

One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10

Storage 64 GB or 128 GB expandable via microSD card

CamerasRear: 64, 8, 5 and 5 megapixel quad Frontal: 32 megapixel f / 2.0

Battery 6000 mAh

Others

Continuing with the specifications of this Samsung Galaxy M31, we must mention that on its front it has a 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity Display and Full HD + resolution. As for your processor, we are talking about a Samsung Exynos 9611, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card.

If we compare this terminal with its predecessor, the Galaxy M30s, we notice an improvement in the photographic section. This Galaxy M31 has a Quad 64, 8, 5 and 5 MP rear camera, and a 32 MP front camera. In summary, it is a very complete terminal that stands out for its autonomy, and that you can buy for about 280 euros.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Points for and against

In favor

Remarkable improvement in the photographic system compared to its predecessor

Great autonomy added to the fast charging 15W

Against

Your performance may be insufficient compared to the competition

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

At the end of April, Xiaomi added a new member to its already extensive catalog of mobiles. We refer to Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, with a design very similar to that of other members of its family, like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max. In this case, the mobile phone has a 6.53-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution. If you look closely at its front, you will see a hole in the upper left corner that houses the 13 MP front camera.

We go inside the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 to tell you that it has a Helio G85 processor, 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage, depending on the model you choose. As for its operating system, it comes with MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Redmi Note 9, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions 162.3 × 77.2 × 8.9mm

198 grams

6.53-inch IPS display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole



Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

ProcessorHelio G85 Octa-core 2 GHz

RAM3 / 4GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 expandable by microSD up to 512 GB

CamerasRear: 48MP main with PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, 8MP 120 ° Ultra Wide LED + Flash + Macro + Depth Sensor

Frontal: 13 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone port, NFC, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, IR sensor

If you are interested in the photographic section, we tell you that the Redmi Note 9 comes with four cameras in its rear, led by a main sensor of 48 MP, plus an Ultra Wide 8 MP sensor, macro and a fourth depth sensor. At the height is also its battery, nothing more and nothing less than 5,020 mAh and fast charging of 18W,with which autonomy and charging speed is assured.

Finally, this Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has other details that you should know, such as the fingerprint reader on the back, NFC technology or USB Type C connector. Without a doubt, it is one of the best options you can find in this range, and it is for sale at Banggood for around 250 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Points for and against

In favor

Complete photographic system

Large 5,020 mAh battery with powerful 18W fast charge

Against

Its dimensions can be somewhat large

Samsung Galaxy A51

The renovation of one of the most popular phones of 2019, the Galaxy A50, came in late December in the form of the Samsung Galaxy A51, in which we can perceive an improved design. One of its strong points, as we explain in the in-depth analysis, is its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, which offers very positive results.

Moving inside, this Galaxy A51 will come into your hands with an Exynos 9611 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable up to 512 GB. It does not stand out especially for its performance, especially in day-to-day tasks, a problem that could also be due to the lack of optimization with the operating system.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Specifications

Dimensions158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Full HD + resolution

ProcessorExynos 9611

RAM4 GB

One UI 2.0 operating system on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable up to 512 GB

CamerasMain 48 MP, 12 MP f / 2.2 wide angle, 5 MP f / 2.4 macro, 5 MP f / 2.2 depth | 32 MP front

4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB-C, headphone jack, NFC

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a photographic system that offers good results in different situations thanks to its quad rear camera with a 48 MP main sensor. If you look at its front, we see a hole in the central top that houses the 32 MP front camera.

We finish with other of the strong points of this terminal, its autonomy. Thanks to its 4,000 mAh with 15W fast charge, the battery of the Samsung Galaxy A51 endures until the end of the day even in the most demanding days, reaching 7 hours of screen.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Points for and against

In favor

It is nice, comfortable and well built.

The quality of your screen is beyond dispute.

Its autonomy will allow you to not worry.

Against

Its performance is very fair.

The day-to-day experience leaves a lot to be desired.

Huawei P40 Lite

The Huawei P40 Lite, one of the best mobiles in value for money, is also one of the best mid-range terminals you can buy in 2020. For less than 300 euros, you can get a phone with 6.4-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution.

Its Kirin 810 processor, Present in other phones in the Huawei catalog, it is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage through the brand’s “Nano SD” card. As for the operating system, it comes with EMUI 10 based on Android 10.

Huawei P40 Lite, official data sheet

Specifications Huawei P40 Lite

Dimensions: 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7mm

183 grams

6.4-inch IPS display

Pixel Density Full HD +

Processor Kirin 810

RAM6 GB

Operating system EMUI 10 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB

4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charge

CamerasRear: 48 MP (f / 1.8) + 8 MP ultra wide (f / 2.4) + 2 MP macro + 2 MOP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP (f / 2.0)

Others Side fingerprint reader, NFC, USB Type C

There are four cameras that carry this Huawei P40 Lite on its back: 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP Ultra Wide, 2 MP macro sensor and 2 MP MOP depth sensor. As for its front camera, located in the hole in the upper left corner, it is 16 MP. Its 4,200 mAh battery surprises with a very powerful fast charge of up to 40W with which the loading speed is assured.

On the other hand, this terminal from the Chinese manufacturer stands out for other details, such as its side fingerprint reader, its NFC technology and, mainly, for not having Google services. Despite this drawback, it is one of the most complete terminals that we can find in the mid-range.

Huawei P40 Lite

Points for and against

In favor

A battery that stands out for the fast charge of 40W.

Complete photographic system.

Against

It lacks Google services.

Motorola Moto G8 Power

The Moto G8 Power presented by Motorola in February 2020 could not be missing in this selection. We had the opportunity to analyze the Moto G8 Power and thus find its strengths and weaknesses. One of those strengths is its 5,000 mAh battery, that ensures about two or even three days of autonomy.

They also highlight the construction with premium materials and the design of the terminal, which ensure that nothing is heavy in the hands. Among its strengths is also its sound section, a real delight that allows you to hear the sounds with great clarity even if the volume is turned up to the maximum.

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Specifications

Dimensions156 x 75.8 x 9.6 mm

Weight 197 grams

Screen: 6.4-inch IPS screen, 1080 x 2300 pixels



Pixel Density399 ppi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM4 GB

Android 10 operating system

Storage 64 GB expandable via microSD card

Cameras Four rear cameras: 16-megapixel f / 1.7 main sensor, 8-megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide-angle, 8-megapixel f / 2.2 telephoto lens and 2-megapixel f / 2.2 macro sensor. Front: 16 megapixels, f / 2.0,

Battery 5,000 mAh, fast charge 15W

Others Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack, fingerprint reader, FM radio, USB Type-C

As we said, the analysis of the Moto G8 Power allowed us to find its weak points, those that we can not ignore. Specifically, we refer to performance much better in basic tasks such as opening WhatsApp or Telegram or the phone settings app. Although it is not serious, it can be annoying.

Despite this detail, the Moto G8 Power has other advantages, such as having Android 10 in its stock version, something that is always appreciated. Its price is not bad, it does not exceed 250 euros.

Motorola Moto G8 Power

Points for and against

In favor

Incredible battery

Very good sound section

Android 10 in its stock version

Against

A performance much improved

The quality of the camera is very fair

realme 6 pro

Hardly 2 years have passed since the founding of realme, but the firm has already established itself as one of the most relevant on the market. Proof of this is your realme 6 Pro, a very complete device with which the manufacturer shows that he has hit the key of the mid-range.

We started with its 6.6-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and, most importantly, a 90 Hz refresh rate, thus becoming one of the first to bring this feature closer to the mid-range. At a great level it renders its Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, that can move demanding games with the graphics to the maximum without much difficulty.

realme 6 pro

Specifications

Dimensions163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm | 202 grams

Screen 6.6 inches, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. 120 Hz sample. 20: 9.



Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM8 GB

Realme UI operating system on Android 10

Storage 128 GB

CamerasRear 64 MP (main) ƒ / 1.8, OIS. 8 MP (wide angle) 119º ƒ / 2.3. 12 MP (telephoto) ƒ / 2.5, zoom

2X optical hybrid, 20X digital, OIS. 2 MP (macro).

Frontal 16 MP (main). 8 MP (wide angle) 105º

Battery 4.300 mAh with 30W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, USB-C, Dolby Atmos, Gorilla Glass 5

If you opt for this realme 6 Pro, you can perfectly reach the end of the day thanks to its 4,300 mAh battery. Its fast charge reaches up to 30W, allowing fully charge the battery in just an hour. Autonomy is undoubtedly one of its strengths.

We finish by mentioning that this Chinese terminal carries four cameras behind it, the main one being 64 MP, and offering all of them surprising results. In short, the realme 6 Pro is a a sure hit if you are looking for performance, autonomy and cameras to match, all for about 330 euros.

realme 6 pro

Points for and against

In favor

Very positive performance.

Amazing results from your photographic system.

Good autonomy.

Against

It does not have a perfect screen, with a brightness that can fall short outdoors.

Samsung Galaxy A71

We return to the Samsung family to tell you about the big brother of the Galaxy A51 that we recommended previously. We refer to the Samsung Galaxy A71, also presented at the end of 2019, and one of the bets of the South Korean firm to master the mid-range to which we dedicate this guide. We had the opportunity to analyze this Galaxy A71, and we concluded that it is a mid range more than correct.

Specifically, this phone has a high-end design that is presented as one of its strengths. At the height is also its 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen and Full HD + resolution, a real joy that demonstrates the great work of Samsung in this section.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Specifications

Dimensions163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm

Weight179 grams

Display 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus, Full HD + resolution

Processor Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core (2.2GHz, 1.8GHz)

RAM6 GB

One UI 2.0 operating system on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Cameras: Quad 64MP main camera (F1.8) + 12MP (F2.2) + 5MP (F2.2) + 5MP (F2.4); 32 MP front camera (F2.2)

Battery 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charge

Others Dual SIM, on-screen fingerprint sensor, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC

We go inside to tell you that this Galaxy A71 has a Snapdragon 730 processor with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage expandable up to 512 GB with microSD card. Although his brain allows for fairly fluid performance, better system optimization is missing.

Finally, this South Korean mid-range highlights its 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge of up to 25W. It is a beastly battery that can power your gigantic screen for a full day, or even longer. If you are one of those users who does not use the phone too demandingly, This Galaxy A71 can hold you for up to two days without asking you to connect it to the charger.

Samsung Galaxy A71

Points for and against

In favor

High-end design with just a single “but”

A highly versatile camera with which you will not get bored

Much better than average battery performance

Your screen is a “hoot”

Against

Better optimization would be appreciated

The plastic back does not match its price

On-screen fingerprint sensor is not as accurate and fast as we would like

When the sun goes down, don’t ask the camera for miracles

OPPO A9 2020

The OPPO A9 2020 is another of the best mid-range phones on the market in 2020, in this case for a price of around 200 euros. After analyzing this OPPO A9 2020, we concluded that it is a well-made terminal that is very comfortable in your hands. As we can see in the image above, its blue color stands out especially in a back that reflects light.

Its 6.5-inch IPS screen remains in HD + resolution and is one of the not so good sections of the terminal. You miss a higher brightness outdoors and lack of resolution is too noticeable and an insufficient density of 270 pixels per inch.

OPPO A9 2020

Specifications

Dimensions75.6 mm x 163.6 mm x 9.1 mm

Weight 195 grams

Screen 6.5-inch IPS, HD + resolution, 270 pixels per inch



Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM4 GB

Operating systemColorOS 6 on Android 9

Storage 128 GB

48 MP f / 1.8 + 8 MP f / 2.25 + 2 MP f / 2.4 + 2 MP f / 2.4 Rear Cameras | 16 megapixel front

Battery 5000 mAh with fast charge of

Others: NFC, headphone jack, FM radio

Starting price From 229 euros

But this OPPO A9 2020 also has strengths, such as its autonomy. This is allowed by a huge 5,000 mAh battery that will allow you to not worry about the charger up to 3 days if your use is not too demanding. If you are one of those who regularly uses social networks, phone cameras and apps like Netflix or YouTube, their screen hours arrive without problems at 8 or 9.

Also noteworthy is its photographic section, with four cameras on the rear of 48 MP the main sensor, plus another three of 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP, and a 16 MP front camera. The OPPO A9 2020 can get to take pretty good pictures in almost any situation.

OPPO A9 2020

Points for and against

In favor

It is well made and comfortable.

Forget about the charger completely.

You will get good pictures in almost any situation.

Against

The quality of your screen is not up to par.

ColorOS and the problems of any layer.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

March was the month chosen by Xiaomi to present its Redmi Note 9 Pro, the superior version of the Redmi Note 9 that appears in previous lines, and which the company defines as “a beast of performance”. Its processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Whose G refers to the gaming sector to which it is directed.

That brain comes with 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB storage, depending on the model you prefer. As for its screen, it is a 6.67-inch IPS panel with Full HD + resolution It includes a hole in the central top that houses the 16 MP front camera.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole



Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4 / 6GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Cameras Rear: 48 MP main 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 120 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack

Autonomy is assured with the 5,020 mAh battery that integrates this Redmi Note 9 Pro, with fast charge of up to 18W. Quite complete is also the photographic section to which that mentioned front camera adds a quad rear camera with a 48 MP main sensor, Ultra Wide 8 MP, 5 MP macro sensor and 2 MP depth sensor.

Finally, Xiaomi’s mid-range phone completes its specs with a side-fingerprint reader and 3.5mm headphone jack, not to mention that its operating system is MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Without a doubt, Xiaomi bet heavily with its Redmi Note 9 Pro, a terminal that you can buy for about 220 euros in its version of 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Points for and against

In favor

Its Snapdragon 720G processor promises good gaming performance.

Great autonomy.

Against

We could ask you for an even more powerful fast charge.

