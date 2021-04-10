The 9 best cheap mobile phones with a large screen (2021)

These brands leave us some of the best big and cheap smartphones.

The screen It is one of the most important components of a smartphone, the place where the information is displayed and the tool we use to communicate with the device. Therefore, it is important to buy a mobile with a big screen, if it is cheap better.

The most expensive devices have the best panels, but we can also find good options in the budget ranges. Looking for a smartphone with a big screen, but don’t want to spend too much? Xiaomi, realme and Samsung are the manufacturers of some of the terminals that adapt to these search criteria.

Best cheap mobile phones with a large screen

There are users who prefer compact mobiles, which fit easily in their pockets, and there are other users who opt for large panels to display content With every little detail. If you are one of the latter, pay attention to the best cheap mobiles with a large screen.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi smartphone has a large 6.67-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and a front camera built into the screen. Inside, the Snapdragon 720G, a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. You will find it in a single version of RAM, 6 GB.

What’s more, This Redmi Note 9 Pro arrives with a total of 4 cameras on its rear– A 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera for portrait mode. His battery, on the other hand, reaches a more than enough 5,020 mAh.

Know more: Redmi Note 9 Pro

realme 7 5G

On the front of the Chinese device, a 6.5-inch IPS screen and FHD + resolution. Its rear, which you can find in a striking blue color, has a mosaic that reflects light by drawing rays from the camera module.

In its guts one of MediaTek’s processors, the Dimensity 800U. You can find it next to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. This realme 7 5G also has a quad rear camera led by a 48 megapixel sensor. Its immense battery reaches 5,000 mAh, you can get up to two days of use.

Know more: realme 7 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

This Xiaomi terminal arrives with a 6.67 ″ pantallion and Full HD + resolution with DotDisplay technology. Your processor is the Snapdragon 750G, specialized in gaming, 4,820 mAh battery with fast charging, 64 megapixel quad camera, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

Know more: Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Samsung Galaxy A21s

This Galaxy A21s arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution that occupies practically the entire front. In fact, we do not find a notch, but a hole for the front camera. Your brain is the Exynos 850 manufactured by Samsung, which comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of memory. The Samsung terminal also has a quad rear camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A21s

POCO X3 Pro

The POCO X3 Pro screen not only is it big -6.67 inches-, but will offer you a most fluid experience thanks to its refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, it is protected with Gorilla Glass 6 and has Full HD + resolution. Inside equip the processor Snapdragon 860, which will respond with power with what you ask.

There are four cameras that the POCO X3 Pro has in its curious rear module, with a 48 MP main lens. You will have autonomy for days with this terminal, as it has a wide 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charge (important, with charger included).

Know more: POCO X3 Pro

Motorola Moto G9 Plus

It is difficult to find a larger screen on the market than that of this Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which amounts to the 6.8 inches and has Full HD + resolution. They seem more than enough features to be able to visualize the content clearly. Also, you should know that this smartphone has a processor Snapdragon 730F, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

One of its most advanced sections is the photographic one, with four rear cameras led by a 64 MP sensor. The purchase of the Moto G9 Plus is also interesting for its battery, since it has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and can be quickly charged with a power of 30W.

Know more: Motorola Moto G9 Plus

LITTLE M3

Do not trust the name, this “little” LITTLE M3 has nothing. This good cheap mobile has a 6.53-inch screen with Full HD + resolution on the front and a striking design, in electric blue, on the back. Its power comes from the processor Snapdragon 662, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Among its specifications it has prominent presence of the battery, with 6,000 mAh that promise to extend the autonomy for two days of use or more. If you want to take good shots, this POCO M3 offers you a triple rear camera with a 48 MP main sensor.

Know more: LITTLE M3

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Enjoy a large screen and 5G connectivity for little money with this Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, the cheapest terminal of the firm compatible with 5G networks. Specifically, equip a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel and a processor Snapdragon 750G, which offers good performance and integrates a 5G modem.

48 megapixels is its main rear camera, which has good company: 8 MP wide angle, 5 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro. Autonomy is also outstanding, as it equips a 5,000 mAh battery.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Redmi 9T

One of the best cheap phones with a large screen is the Redmi 9T, which specifically has a 6.53-inch panel and Full HD + resolution. Inside it works the Snapdragon 662 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Its 48 MP rear camera can take good pictures, although the most prominent component is the battery, 6,000 mAh.

Know more: Redmi 9T

