The best apps to edit videos should be free and have a simple and intuitive interface.

A good photographic system is one of the main requirements that we ask of a smartphone. Fortunately, quality cameras are becoming more common among terminals, counting some of them even with 4K video recording. Yes, your mobile records good videos, but what happens next? You no longer need to go to the computer to edit them, you can do it from the phone itself with the best apps to edit videos on Android.

Video editing tools there are many, but not all do their job as they should. To make your task easier, we have analyzed the Play Store for those apps that they have everything to help you create great audiovisual pieces. Before talking to you about the best apps to edit videos, let’s briefly review what you must require from the editor to be useful to you.

What do we demand of a video editor?

As we said, there are many apps for editing videos on Android, but not all of them are as complete as we could expect. Next, we explain what requirements should a good video editor meet for your mobile and tablet, and, In addition, we give you some advice to get good results when editing your pieces.

Free and with an intuitive interface: It is important that the video editor that you download on your Android is free, and we already anticipate that the best editing apps meet that requirement. Furthermore, it is key that the application interface is intuitive for easy use both by the most professional users and for those who edit a video for the first time.

Wide format support: short haul has an edit if the app barely supports the two or three most popular video formats since It will greatly limit the possibilities of adding videos to the piece. Therefore, you should look for an app to edit videos that has a wide format support.

Color Edition: The color captured by the video camera is not always what you want, so it is essential that the app offers you the possibility of applying filters and effects to the different clips to modify the tones of the image. Be careful because it is not recommended to apply them without sense since you risk an overloaded edition that ruins the images.

Audio control: the audio of a video is just as important as the visual part, so you should look for an editor that allow full sound editing. Being able to turn the volume of each clip up and down is the minimum you should ask for, in addition to the use of music. This last part is key, since it will allow you to play with the rhythm of the video. Here we also have a tip to give you, and that is that you must have be careful when choosing the song you add to the piece. For example, if it is a video of shots and fast transitions, it doesn’t make much difference if you put a ballad in the background, since it would not be according to the rhythm of the piece.

Transitions: Those transitions between planes that we talked about before are other key functions that you should require from the video editor that you will use regularly. These They will allow you to innovate more when creating the piece and bet on a more complex edition, having the option to flee from the usual change of plane by cut.

Resolution when exporting: What is the use of having videos recorded in 4K if you later export them in low resolution? A good video editor should offer you extensive resolution and format options when rendering the play. When doing so, you must pay attention to maintain the high resolution of the images.

The 9 best apps to edit video on Android for free

Once the characteristics of a good app to edit videos on Android are clear, it is time to make the selection. After researching thoroughly in the Google app store, we want Recommend you the following free video editors. For clarification, the order of the following list is random, the apps are not ordered by any criteria.

InShot

Our selection begins with InShot, a video editing app that has more than 100 million downloads in the Play Store alone. And it is not for less, because it is a free editor, easy to use and full of functions that allow you to carry out a professional edition: cut clips, edit audio, include transitions and music, merge videos or insert labels, among many others.

You will have the possibility to compress and convert clips, in addition to working with a wide variety of formats, such as MP4, MOV, AVI, FLV or 3GP. In addition, you can change the dimensions of the image to adapt it to the characteristics of the social network in which you want to publish the video, for example, Instagram. InShot has a premium version With which you can remove the watermark on the exported video and access other extra functions.

FilmoraGO

The best professional program to edit video on Windows and Mac also has an Android version, and it’s called FilmoraGO. The app is designed to used with the smartphone in a horizontal position, just like in some other example that you will know in this list. Editing is quite simple, with a selection of categories that you will find on the right of your screen, thanks to which you can add music, change transitions and add themes, among others.

If you press Edit, you will see a whole toolbar appear with which you can modify even the smallest detail of your recordings. Of course, you can also work with several videos at the same time and join them as you wish. FilmoraGo contains purchases, some filters, transitions and layers are paid, but you can use it to make a very complete video edition without spending a single euro.

Adobe premiere rush

After the disappearance of Adobe Premiere Clip from the Play Store, Adobe has opted for Premiere Rush as a video editor for Android. As you can expect to be an app from this company, Premiere Rush is an editor that offers you all the tools you need for professional part editing, and so we check after analyzing the application.

Available on the Play Store since May 2019, Premiere Rush begins with a tutorial to explain the key aspects of the editing process to the most novice users in this topic. After this first step, you will directly access tools such as multitrack timeline, insertion of labels and titles, voice overlays, filters for clips or sound adjustments, among others.

This video editing app is focused for quick and easy editing without sacrificing professional quality. Once the assembly is finished, you can select in which social network you are going to share it so that the app automatically adjusts its size. Unfortunately, not all features of Adobe Premiere Rush are free, and you must pay a subscription to access the full version.

Quik

Powered by GoPro, Quik is another free video editor that you can use on your Android to create colorful pieces in just a few steps. You can add the photos and videos with which you want to form the final piece and select one of the 23 different editing styles offered by the app, each one with very careful graphics and transitions. Also, you can add songs from your own collection as Quik supports MP3, M4A, MP4, MOV, AAC, ALAC, AIFF and WAV.

If you don’t like the editing style of the app, you always have the possibility to trim and reorder clips as you wish. To these you can insert texts and emojis, play them in fast or slow motion or render it in high definition. In addition, you can choose to save it in cinema, vertical or horizontal format to prepare it for publication on social networks like Instagram.

KineMaster

KineMaster is a powerful horizontal format video editor that has all the tools you need to carry out good edits. After choosing the ratio of the video, you will access a media browser where you can select the clips you want to insert in the timeline. Then, the editing of each clip is individual, being able to touch up their color, add graphics, cut or rotate them without the changes affecting the others. Of course, you can also use effects, filters and transitions to touch up the video.

With this video editing app you can also insert music to play with the rhythm of the piece. Finally you can choose resolution and frames per second when exporting video, thus controlling also the size that it will have. Most KineMaster features are free, although a subscription of 4.19 euros per month to remove the watermark, dispense with ads and access premium resources.

Youcut

Developed by InShot, YouCut is another very useful Android video editor for carry out quick and easy edits, fundamental aspect for those who do not control much this type of tools. With an interface designed for vertical use, with YouCut you can easily add clips, trim them, change their order, insert transitions and graphics and add sounds.

One of the strengths of this app is that it is free and lacks ads, fundamental aspect to be able to make a good edition without the publicity bothering you. In addition, when exporting the video you will verify that YouCut does not add a watermark to the piece, a detail also to highlight.

Live video

With a score of 4.4 on Google Play and more than 100 million downloads, there is no doubt that VivaVideo is one of the applications preferred by users. With it you can create movies with a selection of your photos, in addition to editing videos and recording yourself in true TikTok style.

It is a fairly simple application in its options and with effects and transitions that you will have to download. You can also add music, text and blurred backgrounds to clips to create more original videos. VivaVideo has advertising and a watermark, so if you want to get rid of them and unlock more options you will have to sign up for its premium version.

Cyberlink ActionDirector

Cyberlink app ActionDirector is another of the most outstanding video editors for Android thanks to its simple interface and the extensive resources it offers users. With support for videos up to 4K, ActionDirector is focused on editing and producing action videos. Thus, you can change the playback speed of certain snippets, add music to play with the beat, and add titles and text to complete the edit.

Once the final assembly is done, you can export and share it at full resolution without losing a bit of quality from the original clips. In short, Cyberlink ActionDirector is a simple, free video editing app with many functions to create good action pieces.

VideoShow

The first thing we find is a fairly colorful main screen, with a selection of themes and effects that we can download. Also a section of useful, among which we find tools to compress, switch from video to audio, trim and convert.

You can edit videos from your gallery or record them directly with what they call Super Camera, with which you can apply filters and add music while you record. The most common tools, such as the use of transitions, sound effects and filters, are displayed in the editing tab, along with others more original like voiceover. You must take into account that VideoShow will leave a watermark on your creations. To dispense with it you must go through the box and subscribe to the paid version, available for 22.99 euros a year.

