Fonts, filters, templates for collages … These apps bring together everything you need to create the best Instagram Stories.

The Stories came to Instagram to completely revolutionize the way we used the platform. Now we can add music to our publications, share surveys and questionnaires to know the opinion of the followers and, most importantly, play around with designing those images they will disappear in 24 hours. That is what we will focus on in this article, recommending several apps you can use to create the best Instagram Stories.

No more taking a photo and publishing it in the Stories by editing it with any of the few filters that the app offers you. Even if you do not have much idea of ​​design, with these applications you can innovate when creating these publications and leave all your followers impressed. Let’s get to know them!

The 9 best apps to create Instagram Stories

In the Google Play Store you can find dozens of apps specialized in the design of Instagram posts, one of the most popular social networks of the moment. No need to dig into the app store to find the best ones, that is a task that we have done, and then we show you the results.

InShot

InShot, listed as one of the best video editing apps on Android, is also a good app for creating Instagram Stories. The possibility of add music to edited photos and videos It is perhaps the most relevant feature of InShot, not having to limit yourself to the Instagram music catalog. InShot also has filters, frames, templates and other functions to edit Stories, but the music adds a special touch.

In addition, you can adjust the volume so that it increases or decreases at the moments you choose thanks to some useful sound editing tools. All this, along with other elements such as blur edges, transitions between clips or the ease of sharing creations, make InShot an app that you should keep in mind.

Canva

It is not the first time that we talked about this app, we already did it by showing you the best application to make Instagram Stories if you had no idea of ​​design. Canva has all the tools you may need when creating Stories: fonts, filters, a library with thousands of images and dozens of templates to create collages.

This app is characterized by its simplicity of use, which will allow you to create good designs without having to break your head. Choose your own image or video that you want to edit, or look it up in Canva’s gallery, and start adding elements until you get the design you have in mind. Once you’re done, you can Easily share images in Instagram Stories.

Unfold

You do not need an account to take advantage of Unfold’s benefits, the importance of which lies largely with a wide catalog of templates and designs to choose from. You just have to choose the template that you like the most and add the images to see how the design looks. Then you can continue editing by modifying the background color, entering text or adding stickers.

When you finish the creation, you can download the design in maximum quality or share it directly in the Instagram Stories, as well as in other social networks such as Facebook. Unfold is a great tool for creating Stories, but you can also use it to create designs for other platforms.

StoryArt

More than 10 million downloads guarantee the smooth operation of Story Art, an app available on the Play Store that will help you create good Stories. One of the strengths of this application is its more than 1000 templates, that provide originality and that are updated weekly.

In addition to these templates, you can edit the text of your Stories with different fonts and colors, change the image by applying themes such as Marble or Cinema or the different filters available. Finally, this editing tool could not miss the possibility of modifying aspects of the image such as saturation or brightness. Also, with StoryArt you can also create covers for Featured Stories with original logos and icons.

Textro

Unlike the previous options, Textro is not designed to create collages from your designs or add filters to your images. This free app for Android is focused on the creating animated text video, An ideal function for when you need to share a text in Instagram Stories, but you do not like the simple options that the app offers you.

When entering Textro, select the ratio of the image and enter the text that will appear in the image you want to create. Then you can choose animation, design, colors, typography and even add photos and music to complete the video creation. Without a doubt, Textro is a very interesting app if what you need is to share a text publication in the Stories.

StoryChic

StoryChic, formerly called InstaStory, is a free app for Android that offers you dozens of templates for your designs, stickers, quality filters and fonts from which it will be difficult to choose. StoryChic even has animated templates, an innovative way to share your photos and videos on Instagram Stories.

In addition, one of its great strengths is the intuitive and simple interface that will help you master the app quickly. To complement the aspect of the image that you are going to share, with StoryChic you can add another background photo or set a complementary color it looks good. Finally, you can download the content with maximum resolution to save it or share it on Instagram.

Story Lab

Story Lab brings together the main tools you need to create some Instagram Stories to match. Hundreds of templates with different designs, both for your Stories and for your feed posts, are available for you to add the images you want. You can also choose from a large catalog of frames, borders, typographies, backgrounds, stickers, filters and brushes to draw on the designs.

As with StoryArt, with this free app for Android you can also design the covers of the Featured Stories of your profile, an aspect that shows whoever visits you that you have a very well-taken care of Instagram account.

Mojo

You do not need to register with Mojo to use the templates and text fonts that make up this app to create Instagram Stories. Choose the template that you like the most -they are divided into categories- and add the images that will compose it. If you don’t like the result, you can edit any template details until it fits the design you had in mind.

As we said, Mojo also has fonts with which to decorate the Stories. They are over 50 different text styles, all animated, to choose from. As with templates, you can customize the text by modifying its color, alignment, size, position, etc.

Story Maker

We finish our list of best apps to create Instagram Stories with Story Maker, an app that will allow you to design spectacular publications thanks to its wide variety of templates, filters and fonts, and functions like the one available to modify the background of the designs.

As in previous options, Story Maker also has a tool to make your own designs for the covers of Featured Stories. Finally you can export the image in high quality to share it on Instagram. For the future, Story Maker promises video support, the introduction of a large catalog of stickers and effects such as Polaroid, among others.

