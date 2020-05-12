It is the second generation of ultra high definition, the next step after 4K and has a resolution four times higher. Thanks to this notable improvement in image quality, the 8K format allows televisions to grow in inches. If in 2015, the average size of a television was 40.4 inches, by 2021 the screen will have grown to 48.5 inches on average, according to the analysis firm Statista. Precisely one of the benefits of 8K is that the minimum recommended distance between the viewer and the device is reduced: the higher image resolution allows you to see larger screens from closer.

In the years to come the TV is set to become the center of home entertainment again. Not only have the supply and demand of streaming platforms, live sports or video games increased. We even send you content from smartphones, tablets, computers, and use it as a video conferencing platform. “If at any time the TV in the room has lost prominence, I think that the new technology will help it to recover it,” says José Manuel Menéndez, professor of Signal Processing and Communications in Telecommunications at the Polytechnic University of Madrid.

Documentary realism

“It provides much more realism, a much greater immersive feeling, not only in image, but also in sound,” says Menéndez about the 8K. “We are going to have televisions that are going to be able to show us more contrast: darker dark tones and lighter lighter tones. This is closer to reality, like when you look out a window, that you do not have the limitations of light that televisions have. ”

The highest level of detail will be appreciated especially in sports, movies and action series, or in documentaries, which increasingly contain high-quality close-ups. And video games will also exploit this qualitative leap in resolution.

Telematic microsurgery

In other areas where a high level of detail is required, such as in some scientific fields, 8K technology will be welcomed with open arms. This is the case of astronomy or microbiology, to cite two opposing areas in its concept: one seeks detail in the vastness of the cosmos and the other in microuniverses.

Menéndez also highlights telemedicine, one of the promises for the coming years that is already being carried out in hospitals and has great potential for application in emergency situations where a neurosurgeon in Finland may be running an operation in Syria: ” If decisions have to be made remotely during surgery, the more visual information you have to support you, the better. ”

The AI ​​that turns 4K into 8K

The number of 8K televisions is expected to approach two million units, according to analyst IHS Markit. A substantial increase when in 2018 only 20,000 units were sold. As with 4K, screens have appeared before content. However, Samsung has created a technology to effectively convert lower resolution video to 8K. They are the 8K QLED processors, which convert any content that reaches them to the new image format.

These displays are based on the 8K processor, which integrates artificial intelligence. Thanks to it, the TV chip is capable of analyzing all the images that arrive, detecting shapes and colors. From this base, the processor colors pixel by pixel to sharpen the definition and hide the imperfections of each frame. The algorithms of this system learn as they process and transform the images in 8K, so that the more times they do it, the better they will work and the more they will learn.

How much content is there already in 8K?

The offer exists. Samsung offers a three-month free subscription to The Explorers app, with high-quality nature documentaries, while YouTube already has videos in this image format. In addition to sports content such as Moto GP and Roland Garros. Also, there are smartphones that record and reproduce in 8K, at a professional and amateur level, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20. In addition, the technological infrastructure that will support 8K broadcasts and streaming is underway: 5G, the video codec for 8K or the HDMI 2.1 standard with 8K @ 60p support.

Sound enhancements complement the new resolution. OTS + technology reproduces sound at the exact location where the action occurs, as if you were on the scene. Added to this is an Artificial Intelligence filter (Active Voice Amplifier) ​​to adapt the volume to the noise it detects in the environment. If the user has a sound bar, they can combine it with the television speakers, using the Q-Symphony mode, which improves the surround sound.

They are not the only novelties of Samsung 8K televisions. The Infinity Screen offers an almost invisible frame, with 99% of the surface dedicated to the image. Ambient Mode allows you to camouflage the television by leaving it turned off but with the still image of a work of art, as if you had a painting in the living room. At the same time, Multi View technology allows you to send your mobile screen to the television, so you can see what you are tweeting while enjoying the movie or the soccer game.

The 8K in figures

To get an idea of ​​the numbers, an 8K image displays 7680×4320 pixels. This means that just over 33 million pixels are generated on the screen. In comparison, 4K contains 8 million pixels. The viewer will continue to see the image with a high quality – without distinguishing the separation between pixels – even if it gets closer.