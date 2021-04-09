The 88-year-old woman who went viral for climbing trees with great agility

The recommendations that they always make us to have a healthy life is to eat in a balanced way and exercise regularly and constantly will help us to be full when we become old.

However, we cannot deny that genetics also influence so that, at a certain age, we can continue to do the same things as when we were young.

On that subject, A video has gone viral in the last hours which shows an 88-year-old woman, who lives in Tizimín, Yucatán, in Mexico, climbing very easily to the top of a large tree.

It was one of his grandsons named Luis Enrique Sánchez, who shared the video, proud of what his grandmother can still do, despite his age, to be able to get some cayomitos, a typical fruit of the region in which it lives.

The old woman was identified as Doña Mechita, who shows her great agility to be able to climb a tree that is almost 4 months old only with the help of a fence, as long as you get some of the fruit that you like so much.

The video quickly went viral because of the excellent physical condition of the older woman who seems to have more ability than many young people.

It may interest you: