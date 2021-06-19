The 80% decrease in deaths in traffic accidents, explained by 50 main actors

Accidents The most tragic weekend in 22 years

This Wednesday a book by the Mapfre Foundation is presented in Madrid, From infinity to zero: we did it, which tries to explain the reasons why traffic accidents have been reduced in Spain by 80% in the last 30 years. The General Director of Traffic, Pere Navarro, the President of Mapfre, Antonio Huertas, and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, will give more details at the event.

Spain is the fourth country in the European Union with the lowest death rate in traffic accidents, mainly due to “a state policy over political debate“and for having” located victims at the center of the road safety strategy“, in the words of Pere Navarro, one of the editors of the book together with Jess Moncls, director of Prevention and Road Safety at the Mapfre Foundation.

Traffic authorities have long been highlighting the success of the establishment of the carn for points in its goal of educating drivers and reducing bad driving habits. This factor has been crucial, they say, along with the improvement of the road network, security applications installed in cars and the impact of victim associations in the whole of Spanish society.

“We have been dealing with road safety for 25 years. It is part of our commitment to society,” he says. Antonio Huertas, President of Mapfre and Fundacin Mapfre. “We need to do more and do better in the coming years to reach the Goal Zero serious and fatal victims in the city by 2030 and in rural areas in 2050, as proposed by the Mapfre Foundation “.

The Mapfre Foundation also emphasizes that the actions that have allowed the reduction of accidents and victims in Spain has also operated in various countries of Latin America.

The data

Spain has drastically reduced the number of victims in traffic accidents, as shown by statistics: Between 1989 and 2019, the number of traffic victims went from 9,344 deaths to 1,755, This represents a reduction of 80%, a figure that in 2019 placed Spain as the sixth country with the lowest rate of traffic fatalities, behind Sweden, Ireland, Malta, Denmark and Luxembourg. In 2020, Spain rose to fourth position in this ranking.

The autonomous communities that have reduced the road accident rate the most in the last three decades are Asturias (88%), Castilla la Mancha Y Castilla and Len (87%), Cantabria (84%), Basque Country (83%) and Galicia (82%).

The book collects the living testimonies of more than 50 protagonists of road safety in Spain in the last three decades, which probably means the largest retrospective in the history of road safety in Spain and to date. It also analyzes the factors that have made it possible for Spain to go from being at the bottom of Europe, at the end of the 1980s, to occupying one of the positions highlighted by its relatively low accident rates.

The Spanish population rate in 2019 stood at 37 deaths per million inhabitants, very far, for example, from that of most Latin American countries, whose index is between 142 and 209 deaths per million inhabitants.

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, considers that the “greater awareness general “of civil society has been the main engine of change, thanks to the” work of many “, from different sectors.

Legislative changes

Most experts believe that the reduction of road accidents and serious injuries is the result of great efforts made in different areas, such as in the education, awareness, supervision of the standard and key legislative changes, such as the point permit or the reform of Penal Code, which have occurred in an environment of significant improvement of tracks and vehicles.

The victims associations They have played a crucial role in making the problem visible and mobilizing individual, collective and political consciences, essential for action.

One of the factors that will drive towards even more positive figures, highlights the Mapfre Foundation book, is the research. Scientific analysis of statistics in real time by experts and technical committees allows streamline decision making and is on par with the efforts required in the traffic management or the use of new vehicle safety systems

Immediate challenges

“The challenges for the future are, first, the safety of motorcyclists: every year we have more accidents and more dead on motorcycle; second, pedestrians and cyclists, because there are more vulnerable deaths than occupants of cars, vans; and third, a firm commitment to the connected vehicle, which allows communication with other vehicles and with the infrastructure and which represents the great leap in road safety “, explains Pere Navarro.

The Book From Infinity to Zero warns about the “exhaustion” of some measures and urges to focus on the vulnerable users (pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, skateboarders …) that today represent 53% of all deaths. At the same time, it promotes travel in these vehicles, especially bicycles, and the use of shared cars.

